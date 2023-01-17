Made-in-India Tesla-like electric car in the works: Sajjan Jindal at WEF, Davos

Industrialist Sajjan Jindal has envisioned a made-in-India EV, just like a Tesla but better. In conversation with Business Today's Managing Editor, Siddharth Zarabi, Jindal expressed his ambition at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The chairman and managing director of JSW Group said, "I'm very passionate about cars, and that's been my childhood passion. I've been really wanting to build a car project for a long time." He said he started working on this idea a few years ago but was dropped due to some reasons.

"I think now is the time to build a very high-quality car in India which could be similar to a Tesla. That's what I'm really working on," he added. He further said that the team is in its early days and is still developing the technology that can be used.

"We are still in our early days. Idea is to make a car from India that will be for India but will be for a global market as well. So, we would want the car to be made in the country for Indians but also such a technology that should sell in Europe and Japan as well," he further added.

Jindal self-admittedly has been passionate about cars and revealed that he personally uses an Audi electric whereas his wife uses a Mercedes EQS.

"A Mercedes and an Audi electric have to be imported for us Indians to use it. I want to make a car that is on par with these cars but is made in India, sold in India, and also sold in international markets. Instead of us importing, other countries should import from us," Jindal said.

He also explained, "With time, electric cars and their technology are only going to mature and become more advanced. For example, a battery which gives you 300 kilometers today, the same battery may give 600 Kilometers over time as the technology improves," he explained and added that hence a lot of work and research would go into his ambitious plans.