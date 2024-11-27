Micromax-backed Streambox Media launches its subscription-based TV service  

Streambox Media, a strategic media-tech venture founded by Anuj Gandhi and backed by Micromax Informatics, along with Nikhil Kamath and Stride Ventures, has launched Dor, India’s first subscription-based television service. Micromax owns the majority stake in the company, while Anuj Gandhi holds a sizeable minority stake.

Focusing on technological innovation and seamless user experience, Dor is set to transform how Indian households access and enjoy entertainment at home and on the move. This product is set to go live in India through Flipkart on December 1st, 2024, subsequently opening to other platforms.

This subscription service integrates a high-performance 4K QLED TV with SVOD OTT streaming platforms, AVOD platforms, live channels, gaming, news, and more into a single, affordable monthly subscription plan.

The connected TV, or simply smart TV, market in India is expected to grow significantly over the next few years. By 2027, more than 100 million households are predicted to have connected TVs, a big jump from 40 million in 2023, according to a report by Media Partners Asia (MPA).

Rahul Sharma, Co-Founder of Micromax Informatics, also shared his thoughts: "The home entertainment landscape is witnessing a tectonic shift with the rise of subscription and leasing models. Younger audiences, Gen Y and Zoomers, prefer renting over owning, prioritising flexibility and value. With Dor, we are introducing a market disruptor that meets these evolving consumer preferences. Leveraging India’s indigenously designed and developed Dor OS, this TV subscription service captures what a future-ready technology can achieve across global markets. We strongly believe Dor is poised to be a game-changer in the Indian entertainment ecosystem, offering a unified service to address affordability and innovation for our customers."

Anuj Gandhi, Founder and CEO of Streambox Media, expressed his enthusiasm about the launch: "The Indian connected TV ecosystem is rapidly evolving, with the number of connected TV households expected to grow from 50 million to 100 million within the next five years. However, fragmented services and high upfront costs continue to deter a large segment of potential users. Dor bridges this gap by integrating cutting-edge AI technology, multiple content platforms, and the proprietary Dor OS with its hyper-personalisation and intuitive content discovery into a subscription-based model. As a first-of-its-kind TV as-a-service model in India, Dor positions itself as a future-ready innovation, offering unmatched value to an addressable market with immense growth potential. We strongly believe that Dor has the potential to become a must-have for consumers in times to come, and that's why we offer a 4-year warranty along with security and software upgrades.”

Dor TV’s subscription model offers consumers a flexible and cost-effective way to access high-quality entertainment. The upfront cost of a 43-inch TV set is Rs 10,799, which includes the activation fee and one month of subscription service. The customers can enjoy a comprehensive package that combines hardware, content, and continuous software updates. Beyond the first month, the subscription fee for the TV will be ₹799 per month till the end of the 12-month subscription period. Post this, one can opt for customised packages based on their viewing preferences. The television comes with a four-year warranty and product upgrade options, allowing the consumer to freely enjoy their content at their convenience.

Dor’s first offering, the 43-inch QLED TV, offers 4K Ultra HD resolution—delivering sharp, lifelike visuals and Dolby Audio—for an immersive sound experience and comes with a solar-powered remote control and a companion app. The 55-inch and 65-inch variants are slated for launch in early 2025, expanding the offering for Indian consumers.

The platforms current partners include premium OTTs like Prime Video, Jio Cinema, Disney Hotstar along with Zee 5, Sony Liv, Youtube, Discovery+, Sun Nxt, Aha, Hoichoi, Lionsgate Play, Manorama MAX, Travel XP, Shemaroo, Fancode, Nammaflix, Dangal Play, Dollywood Play, Hungama, Stage, VR OTT, Distro TV, Chaupal, Playflix, ETV Win, Raj TV, and more.