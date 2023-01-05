OnePlus 11 5G officially introduced with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and improved cameras; India launch on February 7

Shenzen-based OnePlus has officially announced its latest smartphone, the OnePlus 11 5G. Currently, the phone is available only in the Chinese market with an India launch on February 7.

OnePlus 11 5G will have the latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which according to OnePlus executives will be fully operational at its maximum capacity with no thermal throttling marring the user experience.

The impressive camera module on the OnePlus 11 5G sees a return of their partnership with Hasselblad. It consists of a primary 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor with multidirectional PDAF and OIS, a 48MP Sony IMX581 with autofocus ultrawide-angle, and a 32MP Sony IMX709 2x telephoto camera. There is also a 16MP punch-hole selfie shooter in the front.

The camera stack on the OnePlus 11 5G appears to be similar to that on the Oppo Find N2, which is not surprising considering the recent announcement of a new strategic partnership between the two brands.

Other noteworthy features include a 6.7" AMOLED LTPO 3.0 display with a 1440p resolution which can refresh dynamically from 1Hz to 120Hz., an option of 12GB or 16GB of the faster and newer LPDDR5X RAM, and 256GB or 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

It will have Android 13 out of the box and will be offered in Green (with a glass rear panel) and Black (with a sandstone-like finish) colours. The phone has been priced at CNY3,999 (Rs 48,000) for the 12/256GB version, CNY4,399 (Rs 52,900) for 16/256GB middle tier, and CNY4,899 (Rs 58,900) for the top 16/512GB variant for the Chinese market.