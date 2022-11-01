After Maharashtra, UP attracts investment for Hyperscale Data Centre  

Until now, Maharashtra has been the preferred location of Hyperscale Data Centre, with some of the world’s top companies investing in the state. But now Uttar Pradesh has attracted investments from Hiranandani Group’s data centre business, Yotta Infrastructure. The company has launched North India's first hyperscale data centre, Yotta D1, which was inaugurated by Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, and Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Electronics & IT and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship. North India has emerged as a preferred destination for Fortune 500 companies.

Recognising the region's potential and underserved data centre demand, Yotta has made continued investments in setting up the Greater Noida data centre park. The Yotta Greater Noida Data Centre Park is spread across 20 acres, and will offer a total capacity of 30,000 racks, 4 dedicated fiber paths and an IT power capacity of 160 MW.



Yotta has also entered into an MoU with the Government of Uttar Pradesh to invest Rs. 39,000 crore in a phased manner over 5 to 7 years. This investment will go towards constructing the data centre campus, and procuring IT equipment and other hardware by Yotta and its customers. The MoU was signed by Arvind Kumar, IAS, IIDC and ACS, Government of Uttar Pradesh, Ritu Maheshwari, IAS, CEO, Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority and Akshay Tripathi, IAS, MD – UP Electronics Corporation Limited (UPLC).

“I am delighted that North India’s first hyperscale data center – Yotta D1 – was launched in Uttar Pradesh, the country’s most populous state, which is also fast becoming a hub for data centers. It is heartening to see an Indian company invest in the cutting-edge data center industry and further the Hon. Prime Minister’s Digital India vision. With Yotta’s D1 launch, we are one step closer to bridging the gap in data consumption and data services in India, and I assure the Yotta team that the UP government will provide all possible support required in the building and operationalisation of the next two buildings – D2 and D3 – in the Yotta Data Centre park,” said Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.

Darshan Hiranandani, Co-founder & Chairman, Yotta Infrastructure, said, " The Hon'ble Chief Minister, Shri Yogi Adityanath, has taken many progressive initiatives, including Uttar Pradesh's dedicated data center policy, to propel the state's economic growth. Yotta D1 will further strengthen the region's digitisation roadmap. We see the potential for high-quality data centers in India's infrastructure development, and we have doubled down on our pan-India investment plans to the tune of Rs. 30,000 crores.”

Yotta D1

Yotta D1, a part of the Yotta Greater Noida Data Centre Park, is strategically located near the key business hubs of India’s National Capital Region, thus providing an impetus to the region's digital economy. The data centre spans 3,00,000 sq. ft., across ground plus 7-floors and offers an IT load capacity of 28.8 MW. Yotta D1 can house 5000 racks across seven server floors and offers fail-safe, 48-hour power backup on full load. The first of 6 data centre buildings in the Greater Noida data centre park, Yotta D1, has been set up with an investment of around Rs. 1,500 crore and has been built and made operational in 20 months. Once fully operational, Yotta D1 will see an additional investment of Rs. 5,000 crore in IT equipment.

"Serving as North India's gateway to the Digital World, Yotta D1 will cater to the full spectrum of digital transformation needs with an elaborate portfolio of solutions that include datacenter colocation services, network and connectivity, internet peering, public and hybrid multi-cloud services, professionally managed IT services, IT security and smart cybersecurity, and a host of application modernisation and cloud-enabled services. The data center's competencies are further defined by its multi-layer security and seamless connectivity to leading Internet Service Providers, Cloud Service Providers, Telcos, Content Distribution Networks, and Internet Exchanges. Continuing Yotta's core mission, Yotta D1 will serve a broad customer segment, including enterprises, hyperscalers, governments and start-ups,” said Sunil Gupta, Co-founder & CEO, Yotta Infrastructure.

The launch of Yotta D1 follows the roll-out of 5G, which is expected to stir a data-led disruption that will demand large data center capacities, a strong network and connectivity fabric and Edge data infrastructure. This is further complemented by the increasing maturity of AI/ML and IoT applications across domains such as Media & Entertainment, Manufacturing, BFSI, Connected Mobility, and Smart Cities, among others, believes the company. With its highly scalable infrastructure and dense connectivity to domestic and global networks, Yotta D1 will effectively cater to the emerging needs of these sectors.

