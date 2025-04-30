Amazon launches new Kindle Paperwhite in India with larger display, faster page turning

Amazon has introduced its latest Kindle Paperwhite in India, featuring a 7-inch display, the largest ever on a Paperwhite model, a thinner and lighter design, and extended battery life. Priced at ₹16,999, the device is now available for purchase in black on Amazon.

According to the company, the new Kindle Paperwhite is its fastest and best-performing model to date. Powered by a dual-core processor, it offers a 25% improvement in page-turn speed and enhanced touch response for easier navigation. The device also boasts a battery life of up to 12 weeks on a single USB-C charge.

The e-reader’s 7-inch glare-free display includes an oxide thin-film transistor for higher contrast, making text and images appear more vivid. Adjustable warm light and dark mode settings allow for customisation based on reading conditions, whether in bright sunlight or low light. The device is also waterproof and includes 16GB of storage capacity.

Amazon has positioned the Kindle Paperwhite as a distraction-free device designed specifically for reading, with features such as X-Ray for background information on characters and places, a built-in dictionary, and Word Wise for language learners. Setup has also been simplified through the Kindle app on iOS and Android.

Covers for the new Kindle Paperwhite are available separately in Black, Marine Green and Tulip Pink for ₹1,999.