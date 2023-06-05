Apple WWDC23: New 15-inch MacBook Air launched with M2 chip; check prices in India

At Apple's new WWDC 2023 event, the company launched the all-new Macbook Air. The new 15-inch Macbook Air comes with a thin and light 15-inch laptop. The Air continues to get the same colour options, a Liquid Retina display, and 500 nits of brightness.

The laptop gets a 1080p camera and six speakers with support for spatial audio. M2 Apple Silicon powers the Macbook Air 15-inch and it comes with 18 hours of battery life. It starts at $1299. The 13-inch Macbook Air M2 is priced at $1099. The M1 Air is priced at $999.

MacBook Air M2 15-inch India Pricing

The 15-inch MacBook Air with M2, available in midnight, starlight, silver, and space gray, starts at Rs 1,34,900 and Rs 1,24,900 for education in India.

Availability

The 15-inch MacBook Air with M2 is available to order today on apple.com/in/store. It will begin arriving to customers, and in Apple Store locations and Apple Authorized Resellers, beginning Tuesday, June 13.

Dimensions

The new 15-inch MacBook Air measures 11.5mm thin. Apple claims this makes the laptop the world’s thinnest 15-inch laptop. It weighs just 3.3 pounds (around 1.5 kg). The new laptop is also nearly 40 per cent thinner and half a pound lighter than a comparable PC laptop, says Apple.

Connectivity

MacBook Air features MagSafe charging, two Thunderbolt ports for connecting accessories and up to a 6K external display, along with a 3.5mm headphone jack. The connectivity options remain the same as the 13-inch MacBook Air M2.

