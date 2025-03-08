Breaking new ground in music: India Today Group launches – AI Pop Stars

Staying true to our industry leadership position in using cutting-edge technology to drive innovation, the India Today Group (ITG) is taking another historic leap today. Two years ago, ITG unveiled a groundbreaking initiative with India’s first AI news anchor, Sana. Since then, we have continued to evolve. Our AI news anchor has grown manifold, and so have our efforts to stay ahead of the curve.

Today, we are announcing A-POP – a new genre that we expect will soon create a new frontier in the music industry. As part of this launch, we are introducing two AI Pop Stars. We call them AI Pop Stars.

“A-POP is more than a genre — it is a fluid, evolving, and collaborative creative process. It merges human imagination with AI capabilities, producing music that is unrestricted by conventional limitations,” Kalli Purie, Managing Director and Vice Chairperson, India Today Group said.

Aishan: A 22-year-old from Delhi with roots in Bareilly and Jodhpur, he's been creating music since 17, blending indie acoustic, pop and R&B music vibes. Inspired by new people and sounds, his lyrics reflect his thoughts and experiences. An ambivert, he connects with fans but values his quiet moments. A Nainital soul, he's drawn to the mountains, while also being a dog lover, bike enthusiast, sneakerhead, and food explorer, all with a classy, old-money style.

Ruh: At 24, this Delhi native is free-spirited, independent, and all about living life to the fullest. With an extroverted, vibrant personality, she embraces adventure and travel, exploring new cultures to create new-age pop music. A passionate music lover, she uses it to express herself boldly and authentically. Driven by personal freedom, self-expression, and individuality, she inspires others to live authentically and pursue their passions without fear of judgment.

"ITG has always led the industry with its groundbreaking initiatives, which go beyond simple automation, fostering a symbiotic relationship between human expertise and cutting-edge AI to revolutionize news delivery. Our latest foray into music is also a result of the same belief and effort that we put into our daily work to create engaging and entertaining experiences for our audiences,” said Kalli Purie, Vice Chairperson and Executive Editor-in-Chief, India Today Group.

The initiative is a sterling example of what the fusion of human creativity and AI can produce. A team of music professionals spent relentless hours over several weeks working with AI-led technology to create this pioneering work.

A-POP is fluid, electronic, collaborative, and democratic. A-POP is not robotic. It is humans partnering with machines to create a new sound. Lyrics written by humans, composed by AI, sung by AI. Or sometimes, an AI-generated song could mean lyrics by a machine, composed by humans, sung by AI.

Our AI pop stars too, are a result of what AI can produce in response to the limitless human mind. Both Aishan and Ruh have an existence, albeit virtual. They can produce music in multiple languages, engage with fans 24/7, and personalize content based on audience preferences. They offer an alternative to traditional artists by breaking the barriers of physical limitations and performance fatigue.

You can check them out on social platforms, including Instagram. Their songs and music videos are available across all streaming platforms, such as YouTube, Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Music, Saavn and more.