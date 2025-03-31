‘Dealers don’t tell you this...’: Investor flags hidden EV costs, says savings start after 6,000 km

The promise of electric vehicles often hinges on long-term savings, but early adopters are discovering a different reality — one littered with hidden expenses. From installing a charger at home to navigating complex infrastructure gaps, the true cost of owning an EV starts to bite long before the savings kick in. And while the sticker price might feel competitive, the actual investment only begins to make sense after thousands of kilometers on the road.

Angel investor Udit Goenka recently laid bare some of the less-talked-about costs associated with EV ownership, stating, "You practically start recouping your money only after you have driven at least 6,000 KM due to these unwanted hidden expenses.”

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Goenka itemised several costs often omitted at the point of sale:

Rs 10,000 for expediting the application

Rs 27,000 for EV meter installation

Rs 5,000–30,000 for charger installation, with rates sometimes hitting Rs 500 per metre beyond 10 metres

“These are the hidden costs of EV installation that car dealers don't tell you about when you buy a car,” he added.

Here are the hidden costs of EV installation that car dealers don't tell you about when you buy a car.



~ INR. 10k for expediting the application

~ INR. 27k for EV meter installation

~ INR. 5k to 30k for charger installation (Charges are often INR. 500 per metre after 10… — Udit Goenka (@iuditg) March 31, 2025

Others echoed the sentiment online. One user responded, “The real cost shows up later. EV adoption isn’t just about the car, it’s the infrastructure too.”

India’s infrastructure, or the lack thereof, remains a major hurdle in scaling EV adoption. Charging stations are sparse, power supply is inconsistent, and there's little standardisation across charging technologies. Even as government incentives attempt to drive growth, poor access to reliable public charging points continues to deter potential buyers.

The problem deepens in rural and semi-urban areas, where erratic electricity grids and uneven infrastructure rollout make owning an EV even more challenging. Without consistent technical standards, collaboration between states and private players lags, further slowing progress toward national EV goals.

Ownership costs also don’t end with installation. Charging expenses can vary based on local utility rates and time-of-use plans. Additionally, heavier vehicle weight due to batteries accelerates tire wear, leading to more frequent — and often unexpected — maintenance costs.