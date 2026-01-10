IREDA Q3 results: Net profit surges 38% to Rs 585 crore; asset quality improves

State-owned Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) has reported financial performance for the third quarter of the financial year 2025-26 late on Friday, January 9. The Navratna company witnessed a sharp spike in its bottom line, with net profit climbing 37.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 584.9 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to Rs 425.4 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

The state-run lender's core earnings engine remained resilient during the quarter. The Net Interest Income (NII)—the difference between interest earned and interest expended—jumped by a healthy 34.8 per cent. IREDA reported an NII of Rs 897.5 crore for the reported quarter, up from Rs 665.8 crore in the year-ago period.

Adding to the top-line muscle, the company’s total revenue from operations for the quarter stood at Rs 2,130 crore, marking a 25 per cent increase from Rs 1,698 crore recorded in Q3 of the previous fiscal.

In its loan book, IREDA has managed to significantly trim its bad loans, reflecting improved collection efficiencies and prudent underwriting. The Gross Non-Performing Assets (NPA) dropped to 3.75 per cent in the December quarter, a noticeable improvement from 3.97 per cent recorded in the preceding September quarter (QoQ).

The improvement was even more pronounced in the Net NPA figures, which fell to 1.68 per cent from 1.97 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter basis. In absolute terms, the Net NPA stood at Rs 1,448 crore, providing further comfort to investors regarding the asset quality stability.

The lender's balance sheet continues to expand aggressively to meet the sector's capital hunger. The outstanding loan book ballooned to Rs 87,975 crore as of December 31, 2025, registering a solid growth of 28 per cent from Rs 68,960 crore a year earlier.

IREDA’s net worth swelled by 38 per cent YoY to reach Rs 13,537 crore, compared to Rs 9,842 crore in the same period last year. The company’s efforts to bolster its capital were further aided by its successful fundraising initiatives, including the Rs 2,005.90 crore raised via a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) earlier in the fiscal.

On Friday, shares of IREDA closed 3.19 per cent lower at Rs 136.65 apiece on BSE over its previous close of Rs 141.15.