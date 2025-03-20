Digital independence: Zoho wins landmark challenge, India moves closer to own web browser ecosystem

The central government on March 20 announced the winners of the Indian Web Browser Development Challenge (IWBDC), an initiative by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). Designed to propel India towards digital self-reliance, the contest sought to create a secure, homegrown web browser tailored for Indian users and compliant with national data protection laws.

At an event organized by MeitY on March 20, 2025, Union Minister for Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, applauded the participants for their innovation and technical expertise. He emphasized that the challenge marked a significant step in India's journey towards a fully indigenous digital ecosystem.

The winning teams were:

Zoho Corporation (Winner) – ₹1 crore prize

Team PING (1st Runner-Up) – ₹75 lakh prize

Team Ajna (2nd Runner-Up) – ₹50 lakh prize

Additionally, Jio Vishwakarma received a special mention for their cross-platform browser design. The Minister expressed his satisfaction at seeing talent emerging from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, underscoring the depth of India's technological potential beyond metros.

Why an Indian web browser matters

A homegrown web browser is crucial for data security and sovereignty, ensuring that Indian user data remains within the country. It also aligns with India's Data Protection Act, fostering compliance and privacy while supporting all major platforms like Windows, iOS, and Android.

The challenge, launched under the vision of "Atmanirbhar Bharat," aimed to develop a browser with critical features, including:

A trust store with a CCA India Root certificate

Digital signing capabilities within the browser

Parental controls and child-friendly browsing

Web3 support for future-ready internet interactions

Support for all Indian languages

Transforming India into a ‘Product Nation’

Vaishnaw reiterated the government's goal of transitioning India from a service-based economy to a product-driven technology powerhouse. He encouraged startups and industry leaders to fast-track innovation into large-scale products that compete globally while catering to India's unique needs.

The IWBDC challenge saw an overwhelming 434 team registrations, with the competition structured in three phases — Ideation, Prototype, and Productization. After a rigorous evaluation, eight finalists presented their solutions to a distinguished jury.