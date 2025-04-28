Global e-Cricket Premier League Season 2 launches in Bengaluru as India’s Esports boom accelerates

The Global e-Cricket Premier League (GEPL) Season 2, powered by JetSynthesys, has officially kicked off at Bengaluru’s Koramangala Indoor Stadium, bringing the excitement of cricket and esports under one roof for the first time in the Garden City. Developed by JetSynthesys, GEPL has quickly become one of India’s most prominent structured esports leagues, blending the country’s passion for cricket with the explosive growth of competitive gaming.

Advertisement

Season 2 features six city-based franchises backed by notable figures from business and entertainment: Sara Tendulkar (Mumbai Grizzlies), Peyush Bansal (Delhi Sharks), Nikhil Kamath, Ankit Nagori, and Prashant Prakash (Bengaluru Badgers), Gopal Srinivasan, Madhusudanan R, and Arjun Santhanakrishnan (Chennai Falcons), Amit Mehta (Hyderabad Rhinos), and actor-investor Suniel Shetty (Pune Stallions).

The opening day saw strong participation from stakeholders, including JetSynthesys Founder and CEO Rajan Navani, and several franchise owners, reflecting the growing investor confidence in India’s esports scene.

Speaking at the launch, Rajan Navani said, “GEPL reflects our commitment to building structured and scalable formats that bring India’s video gaming and sports cultures together. With Bengaluru hosting the opening for the first time and some of the country’s most credible business minds backing the league, Season 2 is a leap forward in making esports more mainstream, aspirational, and commercially viable.”

Advertisement

Sara Tendulkar, owner of the Mumbai Grizzlies, highlighted the personal connection to cricket, stating, “Cricket is deeply personal for me — it’s in our family’s DNA, a thread that ties generations together. With GEPL, I see the future — a bold, digital frontier of cricket that reflects how today’s youth connect, compete, and create communities.”

Bengaluru Badgers co-owner Prashant Prakash added, “GEPL has the potential to give us the Dhoni or Virat Kohli of e-cricket — individuals who can inspire pride, followership, and global recognition.”

Ankit Nagori echoed the city’s connection with youth and technology, saying, “Bengaluru is at the intersection of talent, technology, and youth culture. Supporting an esports team here felt instinctive — this is where the future of fan engagement is heading.”

Advertisement

From an investor’s perspective, Gopal Srinivasan, co-owner of Chennai Falcons, noted, “GEPL is a meaningful step toward building a sustainable, investable esports ecosystem in India.”

Amit Mehta, owner of Hyderabad Rhinos, underscored the platform’s potential for young talent, stating, “GEPL gives rising esports athletes a real shot at visibility, reward, and community recognition.”

Rohit Potphode, CEO of GEPL, described the opening day’s energy as “phenomenal”, adding, “This season is all about taking e-cricket to the next level, and today’s kickoff has set the perfect tone for the days ahead.”

Day 1 featured four high-octane matches, including a double header for the Bengaluru Badgers and Mumbai Grizzlies. Matches are being streamed live on JioHotstar and broadcast nationwide on Star Sports, taking the excitement of e-cricket to millions.

This year’s GEPL season marks a major leap, with player registrations soaring from 2 lakh in Season 1 to over 9.1 lakh, and an enhanced prize pool of ₹3.05 crore. Powered by Real Cricket 24, Season 2 promises 34 matches of high-intensity action as it continues to bridge traditional cricket with cutting-edge esports.