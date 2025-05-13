'In a first, 3nm chips will be designed here': Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw launches first 3nm chip design centres

Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurated the inaugural 3-nanometer (3nm) chip design centers in Noida and Bengaluru on Tuesday. These centres will focus on designing 3 nm chips, a first for the country. This development places India in a competitive position within the global semiconductor industry.

The newly inaugurated facilities are set to push the boundaries of semiconductor innovation in India. "Designing at 3nm is truly next-generation. We’ve done 7nm and 5nm earlier, but this marks a new frontier," said Minister Vaishnaw, highlighting the breakthrough nature of this initiative.

Renesas's new design centres are not only a technological leap but also a testament to India's growing capabilities in electronics manufacturing, which is experiencing a double-digit compound annual growth rate (CAGR). The establishment of these facilities underscores the increasing self-reliance and development within the country's semiconductor sector.

India's semiconductor strategy is comprehensive, encompassing design, fabrication, assembly, testing, marking, and packaging (ATMP), as well as equipment, chemicals, and gas supply chains. Vaishnaw emphasised the holistic approach that India is taking, pointing towards a robust ecosystem that can sustain future growth.

The confidence in India's semiconductor industry was boosted by substantial investments from companies like Applied Materials and Lam Research, both of which are important players in the global semiconductor supply chain. The recent inauguration of the Semiconductor Design Centre in Uttar Pradesh is a pivotal step in harnessing the country's rich talent pool.

In an effort to bolster the semiconductor ecosystem further, the Indian government has launched a new semiconductor learning kit. This initiative aims to enhance practical hardware skills among engineering students, ensuring a future workforce that is well-prepared for industry challenges. "This integration of software and hardware learning will create truly industry-ready engineers. We are not just building infrastructure but investing in long-term talent development," Vaishnaw stated. Over 270 academic institutions have been enriched with advanced Electronic Design Automation (EDA) tools under the India Semiconductor Mission, which will also provide these practical hardware kits.

During the event, Renesas Electronics' CEO and Managing Director Hidetoshi Shibata emphasized India's critical importance as a strategic cornerstone for the company. He mentioned that Renesas is broadening its semiconductor capabilities in India, covering everything from architecture to testing. Additionally, the company is actively involved in supporting more than 250 academic institutions and various startups through government-backed initiatives like the India Semiconductor Mission and the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme.

Renesas's expansion in India is not limited to design facilities. In 2024, the company formed a joint venture with the Murugappa Group’s CG Power and Thailand’s Stars Microelectronics. This joint venture is focused on setting up a semiconductor outsourced assembly and testing (OSAT) unit in Sanand, Gujarat. CG Power holds the majority share, while Renesas and Stars Microelectronics hold smaller stakes. The joint venture represents a significant investment of over Rs 7,600 crore over five years and is expected to package up to 15 million chips per day.