India–US tech partnership enters next phase with focus on AI, quantum, and biotech

With a strong focus on AI, quantum, biotech, and startup ecosystems, the event marked the launch of the U.S.-India Innovation Bridge, reinforcing Bengaluru’s position as a global hub for next-gen innovation and R&D. The India-U.S. Business Council’s Golden Jubilee Summit in Bengaluru kicked off today, spotlighting next-gen collaboration across AI, quantum tech, biotech, and startup innovation, underscoring India’s growing role in shaping the future of global technology and policy.

Advertisement

Priyank Kharge, Minister of Electronics, Information Technology & Biotechnology and Rural Development & Panchayat Raj, Government of Karnataka, during his keynote, emphasised Karnataka’s readiness to be a central partner in global innovation. “The U.S.-India tech partnership is a catalyst for innovation, and Karnataka is proud to be at the forefront of this evolving ecosystem,” said Minister Kharge.

The summit also saw participation from Dr. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, President & Founder, Biocon; Nivruti Rai, CEO, Invest India; Rishi Mehta, CISO, HCLTech; and Kami Viswanathan, President of the Middle East, Indian Subcontinent, and Africa (MEISA) region, FedEx.

USIBC President Ambassador (Retd.) Atul Keshap reflected on the Council’s founding mission and its continued role in advancing bilateral prosperity. “Fifty years ago, USIBC was born out of a belief that the U.S. and India could accomplish more together. Today, we are building the next 50 on that same foundation of trust. As the world’s two largest democracies embrace shared innovation in AI, quantum, and biotech, this jubilee summit in Bengaluru has reaffirmed our joint leadership in shaping a secure and inclusive tech future.”

Advertisement

U.S. Consul General in Chennai Chris Hodges said, “Today, commerce remains at the heart of a partnership between our governments—one that is stronger than ever and grounded in shared interests and objectives. Top institutes of higher learning, laboratories, research and development centers, IT firms, startup incubators, and deep pools of human resources talent make it a natural locus for collaboration under the TRUST initiative on AI, quantum, semiconductors, biotechnology, and space.”

The Summit brought together key voices from across the public and private sectors. Key highlights of the day included the launch of USIBC’s new U.S.-India Innovation Bridge, an initiative to support CTOs and the R&D ecosystem, focused on scaling India-based innovation hubs that serve global markets. Launched with USIBC’s knowledge partner Zinnov Consulting, the Innovation Bridge will serve as a dynamic platform for senior technology leaders, policymakers, and academia to engage in structured dialogue on the transformation of Global Capability Centers (GCCs) in India from operational cost centers to global value creators. The initiative will focus on cross-border co-innovation, industry-academia linkages, policy alignment, and skilling frameworks to prepare the workforce for next-generation innovation hubs.

Advertisement

“The establishment of USIBC’s U.S.-India Innovation Bridge marks a pivotal step in deepening the U.S.-India economic partnership. The decision to host this landmark event in Bengaluru is a strong endorsement of Karnataka’s stature as a leading destination for R&D ecosystems and innovation hubs,” said Dr. E.V. Ramana Reddy, Chairman, Karnataka Skill Development Authority (KSDA), Government of Karnataka.

As the Jubilee Summit drew to a close, leaders from both nations called for deeper, sustained collaboration rooted in shared values and strategic vision.