Lexar launches world’s first stainless-steel SD cards in India

Lexar has launched the world’s first stainless-steel SD cards in India, the ARMOR GOLD and SILVER PRO SDXC™ UHS-II Cards, combining industrial-strength durability with high-performance speed, specifically engineered for professionals working in demanding environments.

Built 37 times stronger than conventional SD cards and rated IP68 for dust, water, and drop protection, the cards aim to solve a major pain point for photographers and videographers who regularly battle environmental stressors and physical damage.

Advertisement

“With the launch of our ARMOR GOLD and SILVER PRO SDXC UHS-II Cards in India, we are proud to offer a new benchmark in durability and speed, helping creators push boundaries, even in the toughest environments,” said Fissal Oubida, General Manager, Lexar Co.

Despite their stainless-steel casing, the cards meet SD Association thickness standards and are safe for all compatible camera slots. They’re also tested to withstand thermal and static interference — a critical consideration for users shooting in unpredictable field conditions.

Both cards support Video Speed Class 60 (V60), enabling 6K video capture without dropped frames. When paired with a USB 3.2 card reader, users can expect read speeds of up to 280MB/s. Write speeds differ between the two: up to 210MB/s for the GOLD and up to 160MB/s for the SILVER PRO.

Advertisement

Lexar has also removed traditional design elements like the write-protection switch and ribs to reinforce structural integrity further. Each card comes bundled with the Lexar Recovery Tool to help retrieve accidentally deleted files.

Key Specifications:

• Stainless-steel body; 37x stronger than standard cards

• IP68 rating: dustproof, waterproof, and drop-resistant up to 5 metres

• Up to 210MB/s write (GOLD), 160MB/s write (SILVER PRO)

• Up to 280MB/s read speed

• Supports uninterrupted 6K video (V60)

• Thermal, static, and shock-resistant; rigorously lab tested

The cards are available online and in major retail stores across India. Pricing starts at ₹7,750 (128GB SILVER PRO) and ₹9,250 (128GB GOLD), with the 256GB variants priced at ₹12,250 and ₹16,250 respectively.