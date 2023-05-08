MakeMyTrip partners with Microsoft to use ChatGPT-like AI, introduce voice-assisted booking

MakeMyTrip is introducing voice-assisted booking in Indian languages. The feature has been embedded into the landing page of the platform and has to be activated before use. For this, MakeMyTrip is adopting ChatGPT-like generative AI, for which it has collaborated with Microsoft.

This new, in-platform tech stack will converse with the user to offer personalized travel recommendations based on their preferences; curate holiday packages based on variable inputs like occasion, budget, activity preferences, time of travel, etc., and even help book these holiday packages, says the company. Currently, the beta version of this integration has been introduced in English and Hindi for flight and hotel customers. The next stage of the voice-assisted booking flow will cover other transport offerings.

This tech stack will be powered by Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service and Azure Cognitive Services. The intuitive interface powered by Azure OpenAI Service’s GPT technology, will analyse specific user requirements and sift through thousands of options, to recommend, customize and book holiday packages. It will also summarize hotel reviews, extracting unique traveller impressions, that are cohort-specific - whether a solo traveller, business traveller, couple, family, etc. MakeMyTrip claims the hotel booking experience will offer personalized and relevant information to the user without having to scroll through multiple reviews.

“We have pioneered offerings at the intersection of e-commerce, travel, and technology, and are proud to introduce a feature that breaks down the barriers of language, literacy, inability to navigate complex app environments, physical impairments, etc,” said, Rajesh Magow, Co-Founder & Group CEO, MakeMyTrip. “This Generative AI integration through our collaboration with Microsoft involves simple visual cues and voice commands in native Indian languages that will alter the landscape of travel bookings hereon forth.”

Sangeeta Bavi, Executive Director, Digital Natives, Microsoft India, said, “Bringing together MakeMyTrip’s expertise with Microsoft’s AI capabilities, including Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service, our collaboration will help make travel more inclusive and accessible for travelers across India, with trust and security at the core.”

Also Read: 'AI can change everything in the world': Warren Buffett compares AI to atom bomb