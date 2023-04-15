Not training GPT-5: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman reveals plans about next ChatGPT update

OpenAI’s CEO and co-founder Sam Altman on Friday said that the company is not trying to train GPT-5 after AI language model GPT-4, which was released last month. In recent months, OpenAI has become a familiar name on the backs of latest technology like ChatGPT and GPT-4.

ChatGPT is an AI program that has gained attention for its ability to generate quick and comprehensive answers to a wide range of queries. With over 100 million monthly active users, it is the fastest-growing consumer application in history. However, its rapid growth has raised concerns about its potential impact on safety, privacy, and employment.

While attending an event at MIT, Altman was asked about a recent open letter circulated among the tech world that requested that labs like OpenAI to pause development of Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems “more powerful than GPT-4.”

At MIT, Altman said the letter was “missing most technical nuance about where we need the pause”. He noted that an earlier version claimed that OpenAI is currently training GPT-5. “We are not and won’t for some time,” said Altman.

The abovementioned letter, which highlighted concerns about the safety of future systems, has been criticised by many experts in the industry, including several signatories like Elon Musk, Steve Wozniak and Professor Stuart Russell.

Experts have been arguing about the nature of the threat posed by AI and how the industry might go about putting brakes on development in the first place.

Talking about safety issues in GPT-4, Altman added: “We are doing other things on top of GPT-4 that I think have all sorts of safety issues that are important to address and were totally left out of the letter.”

Earlier this week, the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) said it would be setting a common policy on privacy rules for artificial intelligence by establishing a task force on ChatGPT.

This was after Italy's recent unilateral decision to curb ChatGPT and Germany's commissioner for data protection indicating that it may follow suit. Even Spain's AEPD watchdog has announced that it will investigate potential data breaches by ChatGPT.

