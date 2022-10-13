OnePlus vs Samsung vs Realme: Which are the best 5G smartphones to buy under Rs 20,000?

Reliance Jio and Airtel have promised a 5G network rollout to major Indian cities by the end of 2022. If you’re looking to upgrade your phone, it could be the right time to make the switch to 5G. Smartphone manufacturers are also working on providing more options in affordable price brackets. Additionally, the festive season sales on websites like Amazon, Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales can get us a good value for money deal on these smartphones.

Here are some of the best 5G smartphones under Rs 20,000.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

OnePlus Nord series has been a hit with buyers in the mid-range segment and even under the Rs 20,000 price bracket the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is offering a decent spec-sheet along with 5G. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset and a 5000 mAh battery. The phone comes with a triple camera setup with the primary lens being a 64MP unit.

Moto G82 5G

The house of Motorola is offering a good package with the Moto G82 5G smartphone. While the device was launched at Rs 21,499, it can be brought down under 20,000 by applying current bank offers on Flipkart. The phone is also powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset and gets a 5000 mAh battery unit. In terms of camera, you get a triple camera setup along with a 16MP front facing camera. The primary lens is a 50MP unit.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

Buyers looking for a Samsung device with 5G under Rs 20,000 can opt for the Galaxy M32 5G. The device comes with MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor along with a sizeable 5,000 mAh battery. The phone gets a primary quad camera setup with the primary lens being a 48MP (F 1.8) unit.

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G is available on both Flipkart and Amazon and you can add some bank offers to make the deal sweeter. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset and is also offered with a 5000 mAh battery unit. However, in terms of camera, Xiaomi has trumped other players in the segment by offering a 108MP primary lens in a triple camera setup.

iQOO Z6

The iQOO Z6 has long been a favourite for performance enthusiasts. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset. However, it also features a 120Hz display, which can be a good add on for gamers looking for an affordable device. The phone gets a triple camera setup with the primary lens being a 50MP unit. The phone gets a 5000mAh battery unit.

Realme 9 5G SE

Realme dominates the price segment with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset. It gets a staggering 144Hz fast refresh rate which will make your overall gaming experience very smooth. It is one of the very few options in this segment to get this feature. The Realme 9 5G SE comes with a triple camera setup with a 48MP unit. The phone gets a 5000mAh battery unit.

Poco X4 Pro 5G

Poco X4 Pro is a good option for a buyer looking to purchase a 5G smartphone under the price tag of Rs 20,000. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 695 chip which powers most devices in this list. However, the USP of the phone could be the 120Hz OLED panel. Those looking for a device for media consumption, can opt for the Poco X4 Pro 5G. It also comes with a triple camera setup with 64MP primary lens and a 5000mAh battery unit.