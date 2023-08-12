Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5, Galaxy Z Flip5 first impressions: Smarter and better

Samsung launched its new-gen foldable Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 and Galaxy Z Flip5 at its Galaxy Unpacked event in Seoul. Reporting all the way from South Korea, Tech Today’s Aayush Ailawadi got his hands on the two flagship smartphones. Usually, the headline grabber is the Fold series model but the newly launched Z Flip5 had some surprises.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 has some monumental changes this time around. Since Galaxy Z Fold5 is already a top premium flagship, it comes with minor changes only. Galaxy Z Fold5 comes with a better camera as it has the camera of Galaxy S23 Ultra because now it packs with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 can take on Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max from the Android world. Users will also see an improvement in the phone hinge as it is a lot smoother.

Samsung means business with the new Galaxy Z Flip5. The first Galaxy Z Flip 4 came with selective widgets and functionalities with the cover display. The recently launched Moto Razr 40 Ultra had the biggest cover display in the market until now.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 comes with a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED display with several widgets and an intuitive user interface. You can actually use this device via this display, without actually having to open it. It is a utilitarian, pragmatic option for you.

In addition to smartphones, the company has also launched the Galaxy Tab S9 series which offers a 120H refresh rate display. Both Galaxy Tab S9 and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra come with water and dust resistance ratings and support for S Pen.

Samsung has also launched Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Ultra which look quite premium. They come with ECG functionality and A-fib functionalities which are serious fitness and health features.

The newly introduced Samsung ecosystem is totally worth exploring. A detailed review of these devices will soon be available on Tech Today.