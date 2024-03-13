‘AI will be smarter than entire humanity by 2029’: Says Elon Musk while responding to a Joe Rogan podcast clip

Elon Musk sparked intense discussion on the trajectory of artificial intelligence (AI) after he shared a clip from the Joe Rogan Experience podcast via his X account.

In the clip, renowned futurist Raymond Kurzweil delved into the future of AI, suggesting that it could soon surpass human intelligence. Elon Musk, known for his outspoken views on AI, amplified Kurzweil's prediction, asserting, "AI will probably be smarter than any single human next year." Moreover, he posited that by 2029, AI could even exceed the collective intelligence of all humans combined.

AI will probably be smarter than any single human next year. By 2029, AI is probably smarter than all humans combined. https://t.co/RO3g2OCk9x — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 13, 2024

Kurzweil's remarks in the podcast clip resonated with his earlier predictions, wherein he foresaw AI achieving human-level intelligence by 2029. He underscored the notion of exponential growth in technological progress, highlighting the consistent acceleration of computational power over the past 80 years. Kurzweil's insights provided valuable context to the ongoing discourse surrounding AI development and its potential societal ramifications.

The category of AI which can surpass human intelligence is called AGI, or Artificial General Intelligence. It has garnered significant attention among tech leaders globally in recent times, particularly with the emergence of advanced artificial intelligence systems like ChatGPT, Bing AI and Gemini. Despite its growing prominence, there remains a lack of consensus on its precise definition. Generally, AGI refers to a stage in AI development where the model possesses the capability to perform any task that humans can do, and possibly even surpass human proficiency in certain areas.

Among technology leaders, there exists a wide spectrum of opinions regarding the feasibility and implications of AGI. Some speculate on when AGI might be achieved, while others question its inevitability altogether. Additionally, there are diverging views on whether AGI will bring about positive advancements or pose potential risks to humanity. Understanding the perspectives of various tech leaders provides insight into the ongoing discourse surrounding AGI and its potential impact on society.

Musk's decision to share the podcast clip will amplify the conversation surrounding the implications of AI advancement. By lending his platform to Kurzweil's perspectives, Musk catalyzed further debate and reflection on the transformative potential of artificial intelligence. The tweet served as a catalyst for broader discussions about the rapid pace of technological innovation and its profound implications for humanity's future.

Raymond Kurzweil, born on February 12, 1948, is an American computer scientist, author, inventor, and futurist renowned for his contributions to various fields, including optical character recognition (OCR), text-to-speech synthesis, speech recognition technology, and electronic keyboard instruments. Through his extensive writings, Kurzweil has explored diverse topics such as health, artificial intelligence (AI), transhumanism, the technological singularity, and futurism.