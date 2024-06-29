42% GenAI job roles require machine learning skills: Indeed Report

While GenAI-related jobs are on a rise in India, HRtech platform Indeed, found in a study, that 42% these jobs in India mention “machine learning”, while 40% ask for “Python” skills.

While Python is considered crucial for roles involving GenAI, other AI and communication skills--such as natural language processing (20%), TensorFlow (19%), data science (17%) are also sought after--appearing in 36% and 23% of job ads respectively.



Some of the key tech skills being sought by the Indian recruiters are:



Machine learning (42%)

Python (40%)

AI (36%)

Communication skills (23%)

Natural language processing (20%)

TensorFlow (19%)

Data Science (17%)

AWS (14%)

Deep learning (14%)

Java (11%)

Azure (11%)

Image processing (10%)

SQL (10%)

PyTorch (9%)

Agile (8%)



Commenting on the findings, Sashi Kumar, Head of Sales, Indeed India, said, “India needs to focus on improving skills to be a leader in global discussions about AI. Companies should help their workers learn more to keep up with the needed skills.”



Indeed said in the official statement that Indian AI experts are highly optimistic about employment opportunities and over 85% expect AI to create new jobs in the next 1-5 years. The time is ripe for a tech-led skills transformation to help us lead the AI age.



Citing projections by NASSCOM and BCG, Indeed stated in the report that the AI market in India is expected to reach a market size of $17bn by 2027 exhibiting 25% to 35% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). However, according to Indeed, this rapid expansion is creating a significant skills gap, as companies struggle to find qualified professionals with the necessary expertise to implement and manage these evolving technologies.