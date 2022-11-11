As Twitter struggles under Musk, its Indian rival Koo sees an opportunity, introduces new features

Twitter is changing too many things too fast. While it still dominates the microblogging segment, users are looking toward more stable options. Relatively new apps like Mastodon and Koo are gaining popularity. In order to attract more users both apps are introducing new features. Koo, Twitter's immediate rival in India has announced four new features to keep the stakes high. The app now enables users to upload up to 10 profile pictures, save a Koo (like tweets), schedule Koos and save drafts. Koo recently completed 50 million downloads. It claims to be the second-largest micro-blogging platform in the world. The app is available in 10 languages. The app is currently being used by users in over 100 countries.



New features on Koo



10 Profile Pictures: Users can upload up to 10 profile pictures. These pictures auto-play when someone visits the user’s profile. It’s easy to change the sequence of these pictures with a drag and drop functionality.



Schedule a Koo: Power creators can now schedule a Koo to a future date and time. This is aimed to make it easy for creators who like to pen down multiple thoughts in one go but schedule it for different times to avoid crowding the feed of their followers. Users can also edit or re-schedule a scheduled Koo.



Save Drafts: Creators that want to keep working on a draft before posting it can use the save drafts functionality. It lets them keep the edits before posting.



Save a Koo: Users can now save a Koo instead of the usual reactions such a Like, Comment, Re-Koo or Share. Saved Koos are visible to the user only and available in their profile page. This is useful for users who want to refer back to their important Koos.



Mayank Bidawatka, Co-founder, Koo, said, “We are very happy to announce new features to millions of our users. Some of these are a first in the social space. We are the first ones to enable users to upload up to 10 profile pictures. We’ve made it extremely easy for power creators to now save a draft and schedule Koos for a future date and time. Saving a Koo functionality is not available in any other micro-blog. Users have taken really well to these features. We are happy to have crossed the 50 million user mark on the back of these enriching features. We have a very user-focused culture internally and with our ears close to the ground, we will keep building best-in-class features that users need to express themselves and connect with each other.”

