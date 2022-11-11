Twitter Blue monthly price in India may settle at Rs 719 and Twitterati can't keep calm

On Thursday night, some Twitter users in India started getting pop-ups on Apple App Store for the Twitter Blue subscription. The app allegedly marked the price of Twitter Blue at Rs 719. The pricing still hasn't been revealed officially. However, Twitterati in India can't keep calm on the fact that this price is even higher than what Twitter charges in the US.

Elon Musk had set the price for Twitter Blue at $8 in US. In the following tweet, he promised that the price will be adjusted according to the purchasing power parities of different countries. If this price of Rs 719 on Apple App Store is to be believed, Indian users may have to shell out around $9 which is almost one dollar more expensive. Adjusted for purchasing power parity of India, the Twitter Blue subscription should cost anywhere from Rs 150-Rs 200.

In a prior tweet, Musk announced a rollout of Twitter Blue in India within a month. The pricing could be part of the testing. But here's how people on Twitter reacted to a price tag of Rs 719:

You've said price of Twitter Blue will be according to purchasing power of the country, then why it is costlier in India than US — Musk Melon (@_musk_melon_2) November 11, 2022

Another user with the handle ManjhunathRavi made a comparison between Twitter and Apple. Both US companies charge more for their products in India. In his tweet he said, "Blue tick costs $1 more in India compared to USA. iPhone costs $100 more in India compared to USA. This is anti-purchasing power parity."

For now, Twitter has not confirmed the pricing of Twitter Blue in India. Readers are suggested to take this information with a grain of salt. The legacy users of the blue tick verified users will continue to use the checkmark for a few months after the launch of the service.