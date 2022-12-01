'It is problematic': What Mark Zuckerberg said about Apple's App Store dominance

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg claimed that Apple holds too much power in the form of dictating which apps are eligible to be in Apple’s ecosystem. He claimed that Apple is in the only company that wants to control what app goes into a device. Mark Zuckerberg gave his side of the argument at the New York Times’ Dealbook Summit. Zuckerberg also opened up about Elon Musk and his management style at Twitter.

During the summit, Zuckerberg unequivocally said that Apple is ‘trying to control’ what goes into a device. He said “Apple has sort of singled themselves out as the only company that is trying to control, like unilaterally, what apps get on a device. I don’t think that’s a sustainable or good place to be.”

Zuckerberg said that “It is problematic for one company to control what kind of app experiences get onto a device.” Zuckerberg’s strong statements against Apple stem from the iPhone-maker’s decision to obstruct targeted ads on their operating systems.

Earlier this week, Elon Musk, the new CEO and Chairman of Twitter also took on Apple for its high ‘internet tax’. Musk was vocal about the 30 per cent tax on all in-app purchases. Musk even went as far as declaring that he’d rather ‘go to war’ rather than pay the 30 per cent tax.

However, Musk had a meeting with Apple CEO Tim Cook on Wednesday and he seemed to have resolved the issues. He did not explain if Apple has decided to lower its fee or has justified it to Musk.

In a Tweet Musk said, “Good conversation. Among other things, we resolved the misunderstanding about Twitter potentially being removed from the App Store. Tim was clear that Apple never considered doing so.”

Thanks @tim_cook for taking me around Apple’s beautiful HQ pic.twitter.com/xjo4g306gR — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 30, 2022

