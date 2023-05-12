scorecardresearch
Linda Yaccarino, tipped to become new Twitter CEO, departs from NBCUniversal

Linda Yaccarino, who is widely speculated to become the new Twitter CEO, has resigned from NBCUniversal as head of advertising with immediate effect.

Her exit is another big blow to the company after NBC parent Comcast CMCSA.O said last month that NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell was leaving after acknowledging an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the company, following a complaint that prompted an investigation.

Advertising President Mark Marshall will step in as interim chairman of NBCUniversal's advertising and partnerships group.

Yaccarino joined NBCU in 2011, after 15 years at Turner Entertainment and has been credited with dragging the network's ad sales operation into the digital future.

As broadcast television audiences migrated to streaming, she took to the stage at Radio City Music Hall last year to tell advertisers that their brand messages were not an afterthought.

Musk, the CEO of electric vehicle maker Tesla, completed his purchase of Twitter in October for $44 billion. He said in December that he would step aside as CEO once he found "someone foolish enough to take the job."

On Thursday, Musk said he will transition to the role of chief technology officer of the social media platform within the next few weeks.
 

Published on: May 12, 2023, 7:06 PM IST
