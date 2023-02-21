Microsoft signs 10-year deal with Nintendo to share 'Call of Duty' games

Microsoft on Tuesday said it has signed a binding agreement with Nintendo to bring its flagship game Call of Duty to Nintendo's gaming base.

The agreement is a 10-year-binding contract on the condition of Microsoft’s proposed $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard going through.

Microsoft's Vice Chair and President Brad Smith in a tweet on Tuesday assured the rising doubts of the gaming community and regulators about the company's monopolistic intentions. He said, "This is just part of our commitment to bring Xbox games and Activision titles like Call of Duty to more players on more platforms."

We’ve now signed a binding 10-year contract to bring Xbox games to Nintendo’s gamers. This is just part of our commitment to bring Xbox games and Activision titles like Call of Duty to more players on more platforms. pic.twitter.com/JmO0hzw1BO — Brad Smith (@BradSmi) February 21, 2023

This step is an attempt to clarify and make a global statement about the apprehensions from antitrust organizations of various countries along with gamers who have accused Microsoft of banning certain platforms out.

This comes after the tech giant has been under scrutiny around the world.

According to a complaint filed in December last year, the US FTC said its concern was that Activision's popular games, including "World of Warcraft" and "Diablo," potentially would stop being offered on devices that rival Microsoft's Xbox. It set a hearing before an administrative law judge for August 2023.

A separate lawsuit has been filed against Microsoft by a community of gamers in California, New Mexico, and New Jersey.

The gamers believe that the proposed acquisition would give Microsoft "far-outsized market power in the video game industry with the ability to foreclose rivals, limit output, reduce consumer choice, raise prices, and further inhibit competition."