Affordable data plans from Airtel, BSNL Jio and Vi with up to 70GB data

Highlights Airtel and Vi offer Rs 48 and Rs 98 data vouchers that give 3GB and 12GB data respectively.

Jio offers 6GB and 12 GB data with its Rs 51 and Rs 101 prepaid vouchers.

BSNL offers prepaid plans at Rs 56 that give 10GB additional data. BSNL recently brought in Rs 251 work from home plan that gives 70GB data.

Airtel, BSNL Jio, and Vi offer a range of data-only plans. Some of these plans are categorised under the work-from-home section and come in handy to users who work remotely. Some plans help as add-ons for users who already have existing prepaid plans and need extra data. Following plans offer data benefits to users.

Airtel and Vi Rs 48 data-only prepaid plan: Telecom companies Airtel and Vi offer 3GB data for 28 days with this plan. Vi also gives access to Vi movies and TV.

Jio Rs 51 prepaid plan: This prepaid voucher from Jio gives unlimited 6GB data. This plan is an add-on plan and the validity of this plan is the same as the existing plan.

Airtel Rs 98 prepaid plan: Airtel offers 12GB of data with their Rs 98 plan. This plan is an add-on from Airtel and offers data benefits to the existing validity of the plan.

Vi Rs 16 data voucher: This data voucher gives 1GB of data and is valid for 24 hours.

Vi Rs 98 prepaid plan: Vi offers 12GB data with its Rs 98 plan with 28 days validity.

Jio Rs 101 prepaid plan: Jio also offers 12GB of data with this data plan to the existing validity of the user's current plan.

Jio Rs 151 work from home prepaid plan: Jio offers unlimited 30GB data for 30 days with this prepaid plan.

BSNL Rs 56 work from home STV: This STV gives 10GB additional data with a validity of 10 days from the date of recharge.

BSNL work from home STV 151: This STV for Rs 151 brings with it 40GB data spread over validity for 30 days.

Work from home data STV Rs 251: This STV for Rs 251 brings with it 70GB data spread over validity for 30 days.

Airtel Rs 251 prepaid plan: Airtel has a Rs 251 prepaid 4G data plan that gives 50GB of data. The validity of this plan exists till the time of the current validity of the plan that the user is subscribed to. This plan is not visible in all circles. Users should also check on the Airtel Thanks app if they do not spot it on the telco's website.

Jio Rs 251 prepaid plan: Coming to Jio, the telco again offers 50GB data for a validity of 30 days with its Rs 251 prepaid plan.

Vi Rs 251 prepaid plan: Vodafone Idea or Vi also gives 50GB for 28 days and access to Vi movies and TV.



