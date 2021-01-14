After Facebook, Snapchat bans Trump's account permanently

Highlights After Facebook, now Snapchat has permanently closed Trumps account.

The company had earlier suspended his account indefinitely but today Snap made the ban permanent.

YouTube too had announced that it is banning Trumps account in the wake of the attack on the US Capitol Building.

Looks like US President Donald Trump will have to lead a life without social media. After Facebook, now Snapchat has permanently closed Trump's account. The company had earlier suspended his account indefinitely but today Snap made the ban permanent. YouTube too had announced that it is banning Trump's account in the wake of the attack on the US Capitol Building.

Announcing the Trump, Snapchat said in a statement, "Last week we announced an indefinite suspension of President Trump's Snapchat account, and have been assessing what long term action is in the best interest of our Snapchat community. In the interest of public safety, and based on his attempts to spread misinformation, hate speech, and incite violence, which are clear violations of our guidelines, we have made the decision to permanently terminate his account."In 2020, Snap had spotted promoting Trump's video in the Discover Feed.

Apart from Snapchat, YouTube too has temporarily suspended the YouTube channel of Donald Trump and also deleted a video posted by him."After review, and in light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, we removed new content uploaded to Donald J. Trump's channel for violating our policies. It now has its 1st strike & is temporarily prevented from uploading new content for a *minimum* of 7 days," said YouTube said.

"As a result, in accordance with our long-standing strikes system, the channel is now prevented from uploading new videos or live streams for a minimum of seven days  which may be extended," YouTube's statement to The Verge read.

Trump's accounts on Twitter, Facebook, Reddit were blocked indefinitely after the president was found violating community guidelines. It was found that Trump in his videos had hailed the rioters who invaded the Capitol Building when Biden was being certified as the US President.

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg during a conference revealed that the social media giant has no plans to lift the Trump ban. She said the policies of the company are above the US President. In the Reuters Next conference, Sandberg said that she was happy that Facebook banned Donald Trump's Facebook account.

"In this moment, the risk to our democracy was too big that we felt we had to take the unprecedented step of what is an indefinite ban, and I'm glad we did,' Sheryl Sandberg said during Reuters conference.

'Are bans indefinite? We've said at least through the transition, but we have no plans to lift it. Even a president is not above the policies we have," she added.