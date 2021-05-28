AirPods 3 launch: Specs, features, new design, India price, and all that we know so far

Highlights Apple AirPods 3 may arrive at WWDC 2021.

It will look akin to the AirPods Pro.

The earbuds may get a chipset called U1.

Apple's next-gen AirPods 3 have been in the news for quite some time now. A couple of weeks ago, rumours appeared suggesting the launch to take place on May 18 alongside Apple Music HiFi. But that didn't happen, so we're still figuring out when Apple will launch the AirPods 3.

Courtesy of the leaks, we have learnt a lot about the Apple AirPods 3. It is rumoured to feature a design similar to AirPods Pro with smaller stems, no interchangeable tips or ANC. This would also be the first design since the launch of AirPods in 2016.

Although Apple hasn't yet opened up about the AirPods 3, we're hopeful that the Cupertino gaint will spill some beans at the WWDC 2021 starting from June 7. With that in mind, we decided to detail everything we know so far about the Apple AirPods 3.

Apple AirPods 3 specs and features

--Up until now, several renders and live pictures of alleged Apple AirPods 3 have surfaced online. A couple of YouTubers have also showcased similar-looking clones. We know that the upcoming AirPods will feature a shorter stem through these leaks, much like the Apple AirPods Pro. Some leaks also hinted towards the addition of interchangeable tips, but others do not approve of the same.

Apple AirPods 3 clone with case

--The video shared by EverythingApplePro gives us a closer look at the Apple AirPods 3. While the overall design of the case remains the same, the form factor has changed a bit. The case is less comprehensive and tall now, as suggested by previous leaks. Also, the driver housing is a little narrower when compared to AirPods Pro.

--Another report says that the Apple AirPods 3 may borrow the "pressure relief" function of the AirPods Pro that uses small vents on the earbuds to release the pressure that builds in your ear canal while using them.

--We have also learnt that Apple is working on a new wireless chipset that will be included in Apple AirPods 3. This new chip, supposedly called U1, will improve battery life, range and bring a few more additional features.

--Apple AirPods 3 is also supposed to get a system-in-package (SiP) solution similar to AirPods Pro. This will allow the H1 chip and noise-cancelling circuitry to fit in a more compact design.

--The future AirPods are supposed to get ambient light sensors that will allow them to be as health-monitoring devices. A report from DigiTimes says that the production of these ambient light sensors is being ramped up, presumably for new wireless earbuds.

Photo Credit- Gizmochina, Apple AirPods 3 renders with case

--Upcoming AirPods may also be capable of adjusting the volume of music depending upon the activities going around in the surroundings. Apple patented this feature in August last year. The patent further describes how future AirPods could help stay safe on roads by using a combination of GPS data from a smartphone or smartwatch and positional data from the earbuds themselves.

--Besides this, spatial audio features might also make way to the Apple AirPods 3. Currently, the feature is exclusive to AirPods Pro and AirPods Max.

--Although the ANC feature may be missing on the AirPods 3, these earbuds may make use of other futuristic methods for the same. Another patent awarded to Apple says that future AirPods will allow users to control the earbuds with in-air gestures.

--Not to miss, there's also a rumour that says Apple may use Bone conduction technology for "Multipath audio stimulation using audio compressors" on future AirPods.

Apple AirPods 3 launch date

The Apple AirPods 3 has been long-awaited by fans. It was supposed that the earbuds might arrive on May 18 alongside Apple Music HiFi. Apple did introduce lossless audio, however, it gave no hints about the AirPods 3. Fresh rumours suggest that these earbuds will arrive at WWDC 2021, which kicks off on June 7. In case that doesn't happen, Apple would release the AirPods 3 alongside the iPhone 13 series in September.

Apple AirPods 3 India price

Much like the launch date, there's barely any information about the pricing of Apple AirPods 3. However, keeping the previous pricing trends in mind, we expect the device to be priced at around Rs 12,000.