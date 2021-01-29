Airtel beats Jio in adding new subscribers for fourth month in a row, as per TRAI data

Highlights Airtel has gained more new subscribers than Jio for the fourth month in a row, as per TRAI data.

Airtel also had the maximum number of active users in November 2020.

Airtel has announced that it has become the countrys first telco to successfully demonstrate and orchestrate live 5G service over a commercial service.

Airtel has added more new subscribers than Jio for the fourth month in a row, according to subscriber data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). As of November 2020, Airtel gained 4.37 million wireless subscribers and Jio gained 1.93 million wireless subscribers. Vi lost 2.89 million wireless subscribers.

Airtel's active user base stands at a whopping 96.63 per cent followed by Vi which fared 89.01 per cent in the active user base sector. Jio recorded 79.55 per cent of users active on its network in November 2020.

Coming to the market shares, TRAI subscription data shows Airtel has widened its market share to 28.9 per cent from 28.68 per cent while Jio has a market share of 35.34 per cent which was previously 35.28 per cent, and Vi's market share narrowed to 25.10 percent from October's 25.42 per cent.

Jio recently reported a user base of around 411 million subscribers for the December quarter of last year. Airtel and Vi are yet to report their earnings for that quarter. The total or overall subscriber base Reliance Jio was 406.36 million, followed by Airtel which was 330.29 million subscribers followed by Vi with 292.84 million subscribers.

Airtel on Thursday announced that it has become the country's first telco to successfully demonstrate and orchestrate live 5G service over a commercial network in Hyderabad city. The telco further noted that it used a "first of its kind, dynamic spectrum sharing to operate 5G and 4G concurrently within the same spectrum block." This demonstration has emphatically validated the 5G readiness of Airtel's network across all domains - Radio, Core and Transport.

Airtel's announcement comes a month after Reliance CEO Mukesh Ambani announced that Jio's 4G network will be available in the second half of 2021. In December 2020, Ambani confirmed that 5G services will be available in India in the second half of 2021 emphasising the Atma Nirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) approach. Jio recently stated that the technology has marked 1Gbps speed in the initial testing. There will be more on the development of 5G once the spectrum auction takes place in March 2021.

Further, the Jio-Google Android phones are slated to launch in the first quarter of 2021. Reliance Jio partnered with Google earlier this year to work on low-cost Android smartphones. The 4G smartphones are speculated to be bundled with data packs. Last year Google invested Rs 33,737 crore in Jio Platforms for a 7.7 per cent stake.