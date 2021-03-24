Airtel Rs 349 prepaid plan gives 2GB daily data with Amazon Prime benefit, what Jio offers at same price

Highlights Airtel is the only telco to give access to Amazon Prime at a price point of Rs 349.

Jio gives 3GB daily data with its Rs 349 prepaid plan and a validity of 28 days.

Vi recently introduced a hospicare plan priced at Rs 301 that gives 1.5GB daily data for 28 days.

Before Airtel started offering Prime Video Mobile edition, it offered a prepaid plan at Rs 349 that gave access to Amazon Prime for 28 days, which is also the validity of the plan. This plan is the only offer at this price point that gives access to Amazon Prime benefits. There are restrictions to the streaming benefits and users can watch it on any screen, unlike the Prime Video Mobile Edition which only restricts users to watch shows on their mobile phones. Airtel also offers a range of plans that offer daily data benefits with calling, SMS, and streaming benefits including Disney+ Hotstar and Zee5 Premium. Jio also offers a prepaid plan priced at Rs 349, Let's see how the two plans compare.

Airtel vs Jio Rs 349 prepaid plan

Airtel Rs 349 prepaid plan: This plan gives 2GB high-speed data per day with 28 days validity. After 2GB, the speed is reduced to 64 Kbps. This plan also gives unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. This plan comes with a free subscription to Amazon Prime, users must note that the validity of Amazon Prime will last till the validity of the plan, which is 28 days. Additional benefits of this plan include Airtel XStream premium, free hello tunes, Wynk Music, free online courses, and Rs 100 cashback on FasTag.

Jio Rs 349 prepaid plan: This prepaid plan by Jio offers 3GB daily data for28 days validity. The plan also offers unlimited calling and data benefits. It further gives a complimentary subscription to Jio apps and 100 SMS per day but there are no steaming benefits with this plan except for access to Jio apps.

Coming to Vodafone Idea or Vi, the telco recently started offering a prepaid plan at Rs 301 with hospicare benefits.

Vi Rs 301 prepaid plan: The Rs 301 prepaid plan offers 1.5GB daily data with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. This plan also has a 28 days validity. The additional benefits of this plan include free nighttime data with additional, weekend rollover data benefits and access to Vi movies and TV. The hospicare benefits include Rs 1000 per day hospicare cover by Aditya Birla Health Insurance, for customers between 18 and 55 years with sound health and non-hazardous jobs. The insurance cover can be applied for 10 days at a time and up to 30 days per year.



