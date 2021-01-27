Apple AirTags accessories already appearing online but Tile rival nowhere in sight

Highlights Apple AirTags are already getting the accessory treatment.

There is no confirmation from Apple on when AirTags will launch.

Reportedly, the Apple AirTags will launch sometime in March.

Apple AirTags has been on the wishlist of fanboys for over a year now. Apple still has not launched them but the rumours around these Tile-like trackers have not stopped pouring in yet. The latest leak shows accessory makers are equally awaiting the launch of AirTags. Spigen has inadvertently posted the listing for its keychain that is meant for AirTags on Amazon while Nomad may also be working on an accessory for AirTags. These leaks may not tell when the AirTags will launch but they do hint at the AirTags design.

The Spigen Valentinus keychain is a circular tracker made of faux leather. It has a cavity in the middle that allows the AirTags tracker to fit snugly. This keychain can be attached to anything from keys to bags to even gadgets with the help of a loop on a mobile case. There is a button that helps the AirTags pop in or out, without requiring much effort. The Valentinus is listed on Amazon Netherlands but it is not on sale yet. Right now, it seems like a mistake that Spigen made but the company is not even removing the listing.

There is another accessory maker called Nomad that is certainly making a carrying solution. This one encases the tracker completely but that may create some disturbance in Bluetooth connectivity that AirTags will use for geotagging. There is a clever glasses cord that the company may have available as an option for carrying around the neck with an adjustable length. This will make sure you do not lose the AirTags if you have a habit of keeping things mindlessly. But even this solution shows the fobs Apple may be working on are going to be circular in shape.

Then, there are Cyrill keyrings available in black and beige vegan leather options on Amazon Spain and Italy websites. The design of these keyrings is similar to that of Spigen Valentinus, including the button that keeps the AirTags in its place. But besides this information, there is nothing available about these accessories to suggest anything beyond what we already know about the Apple AirTags.

Pocketlint has said the AirTags may be launched in March, which is in line with what Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had predicted. Kuo had said Apple could introduce AirTags in the first quarter of 2021. Apple is expected to launch new iPads in March, so maybe the event will have a spot reserved for AirTags launch. But considering Apple has passed many such events previously without launching or even talking about the AirTags, there is not much to put hopes on right now.

Apple AirTags will be Tile-like trackers that will use Bluetooth for geolocation tracking. The AirTags will be managed using the Find My app that is available on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch to locate Apple devices signed into an account. However, it is possible Apple may include the ultra-wideband technology in AirTags to make it easier for devices to locate them. And while there is no update on when AirTags will make their debut, Samsung launched the Galaxy SmartTag for $29.99 in the US to counter Tile. These trackers from Samsung use the same Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) for tracking using the SmartThings app. The Galaxy SmartTag may work only with Samsung phones.