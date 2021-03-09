Apple may launch AirPods 3, iPad Pro update and more products at March 23 event

Highlights Apple is said to hold an event on March 23.

The company is said to announce a bunch of products.

In 2019, the company held its Spring event where it announced Apple News+, Apple Card, and Apple Arcade.

Apple may hold the first big event of 2021 later this month if a new leak is believed. The Cupertino-based giant is said to hold an event on March 23 where it could announce a bunch of products, including smart tracker tag or being referred to as AirTags, the new AirPods 3 or an iPad Pro update and more. It is hard to predict when Apple will hold its Spring event, considering 2020 never saw any such event. However, the no launch event last year could be credited to the pandemic as well. In 2019, Apple, at its March event, launched several services, including News+, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and more.

The new details about the March 23 event come from Apple tipster Jon Prosser who tweeted out the info and wrote, "Updated info from a reliable source, Products that are ready: AirTags, iPad Pro, AirPods, Apple TV. Take that however you'd like..."

The tipster seems quite confident about the March launch event. An earlier report claimed that Apple could hold an event on March 16. However, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman ruled out any possibility of an Apple announcement on March 16, and he also claimed that the company might not announce AirTags. While Gurman did dismiss any March 16 event, he didn't rule out any possibilities of an event in March.

What we expect from the rumoured March 23 event

One of the big chances are Apple could announce an update to its AirPods and AirPods Pro wireless earphones. Several reports have suggested that the AirPods update is on the cards in 2021. The AirPods Pro 2 model is likely to see a design refresh while the model could retain some existing features like ANC. The AirPods 3 is also said to be in the works and could be the entry-level for AirPods line-up globally.



Next up expected at the big March 23 event is the new iPad Pro model. Previous reports have hinted towards new iPad Pro models with minimal design changes while packing the A14 chipset.



Tipster Jon Prosser has been talking about AirTags for a long time, and if his new tweet is to be believed, then the smart tracker could become a reality at the company's March 23 event. However, we suggest readers to take this info with a pinch of salt. Some reports have hinted at a new Apple TV update as well in 2021, though we are not sure whether it could be announced during the rumoured March 23 event.