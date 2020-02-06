Apple working on a new foldable iPhone, reveals patent

Highlights Apple has filed a new patent for a foldable iPhone

The iPhone could feature a clamshell design like Moto Razr

If launched, this would be Apple's first foldable iPhone

Foldable phones have emerged as the next big thing in the smartphone industry, with phone makers including Samsung, Huawei and Motorola leading the race with devices of their own in the segment. Yet, Apple has distanced itself from the hustle as it has yet to step into the ring with a foldable phone.

But that could be about to change real soon.

A recent report has emerged which claims the company has recently filed a patent for a design that would use a flexible display. The design appears to be similar to clamshell ones we've seen on the Galaxy Z Flip and the Moto Razr.

This was revealed after the US Patent and Trademark Office published a patent filed by Apple titled "Electronic devices with flexible displays and hinges." The patent talks about a flexible display that can fold and unfold using a hinge mechanism to make sure there's adequate space between the folding portions of the display.

While patents are never a confirmation that something concrete is going on in the background, however, it is always a good enough indication of the plans of a company. It will also be prudent to note that the iPhone maker filed a similar patent for a folding device with a clamshell design last February.

So if anything this new patent is a stronger hint at what has been predicted quite a few times in the past. While a foldable iPhone is definitely a strong possibility for the future, Apple analysts in the past have suggested that the company could be making a folding iPad sometime in 2021.

But if and when this new foldable iPhone comes to the market, don't expect to be cheap. Foldable phones right now are quite expensive, with the Galaxy Fold 2 retailing at Rs 1,64,990 last year. The foldable iPhone as such could be more expensive than this, thus making it an uber premium device, affordable only for the select few.