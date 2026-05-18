Sam Altman says Indians have created over 1 billion images on ChatGPT Images 2.0 in under a month

India has become the biggest market globally for OpenAI’s new image-generation tool, with users creating more than 1 billion images on ChatGPT Images 2.0 in less than a month since launch, according to OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

Taking to X, Altman celebrated the adoption of the feature in India, writing: “ChatGPT Images 2.0 💚 India. Already more than 1 billion images created there; awesome to see.”

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ChatGPT Images 2.0 💚 India.



Already more than 1 billion images created there; awesome to see. — Sam Altman (@sama) May 18, 2026

OpenAI launched ChatGPT Images 2.0 as its latest multimodal image-generation model, positioning it against rival offerings such as Google’s Gemini Nano Banana 2. The model can generate highly detailed visuals from short prompts, accurately render text inside images, understand multilingual instructions and create stylised visuals with improved reasoning capabilities.

But in India, the feature’s popularity appears to be driven largely by creator trends, fandom aesthetics and personalised visual storytelling.

The scale of adoption also underscores India’s growing importance for global AI companies. OpenAI has increasingly focused on the Indian market over the past year as AI adoption accelerates across consumers, startups, creators and enterprises.

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Some of the most viral prompt formats driving the first billion images include:

Cinematic Portrait Collage: Warm-toned layered photo collages featuring golden-hour lighting, Indian outfits and floral close-ups.

Mini Me World: Tiny 3D animated versions of users interacting playfully with real-world surroundings.

Lighting Fix: AI-enhanced edits that soften harsh lighting while keeping the original image intact.

Chibi Sticker Pack: Personalised illustrated sticker sets with expressive emotions and custom text.

Anime Transformation: Manga-inspired portraits with exaggerated expressions, bold colours and stylised visuals.

Fashion Studio Portrait: Editorial-style headshots with directional lighting and polished studio aesthetics.

Enhance: Restoration and sharpening of old or low-quality images.

Travel Collage: Users inserted into postcard-style travel visuals with souvenir-inspired layouts.

Underwater Portrait: Ethereal close-up portraits submerged in clear, light-filled water.

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Manga Comic Strip: Black-and-white retro manga panels featuring users as the main characters in uplifting storylines.