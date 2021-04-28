Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable 2-in-1 laptop launched with latest 11th Gen Intel chipsets for pro creators

Highlights Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable brings the latest 11th Gen Intel Core processors.

The new 2-in-1 comes with a 13-inch Full-HD+ touchscreen display.

The laptop also has two Thunderbolt 4 ports and Wi-Fi 6.

Dell has launched a new 2-in-1 laptop with a detachable keyboard called Latitude 7320 Detachable. The latest model in the Latitude series is a direct rival to Microsoft's Surface Pro and it is best suited for people who work with a stylus or need a touchscreen tablet quickly. Dell has its own stylus called the 7320 Detachable Active Pen that is available separately. The Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable brings the latest Intel processor in the top-end model, along with options to choose from Windows 10 versions.

The new Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable is big on specifications, which is why it is going to be a good machine for creators and mobile users. The 2-in-1 has a kickstand and a keyboard deck for portability. Dell says the new Latitude 7320 Detachable weighs 851 grams, which should not be much considering the size. It is also 8.4mm thick only. Dell has launched the Latitude 7320 Detachable in the US for now, but it may bring it to more markets in the near future.

Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable price

The Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable costs $1,549 (roughly Rs 1.15 lakh) for the base model. It is available to buy in the US in just a grey colour variant.

Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable specifications

The biggest improvement on the new Latitude model, the 7320 Detachable, is the processor. The Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable uses up to 11th-generation Intel Core i7 vPro processors, which is going to be useful to creators. The 2-in-1 uses a 13-inch Full-HD+ display with Gorilla Glass DX protection. Dell is claiming the display can be as bright as 500 nits. The laptop comes with options for Windows 10 Home, Windows 10 Pro, and Windows 10 Enterprise, so you can get your preferred OS. Dell says the Latitude 7320 Detachable comes with an AI-powered Dell Optimiser that makes it "the world's most intelligent business PC."

The Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable comes with up to 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 1TB of PCIe SSD storage. Dell has packed the latest connectivity options on the Latitude 7320 Detachable, including Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1. There is also an option for a cellular version that uses Qualcomm's Snapdragon X20 chipsets. You get two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, and an optional fingerprint reader. Dell has packed the Latitude 7320 Detachable with a 40Wh battery with support for fast charging. The 2-in-1 also uses Dell's Waves MaxxAudio Pro technology on its stereo speakers and a pair of dual-array microphones.

With video calls becoming the new normal for almost all sorts of remote communication, the Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable brings a 5-megapixel camera on the front with 1080p quality. There is also an 8-megapixel camera on the back of the laptop. You also have Windows Hello security on the Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable.