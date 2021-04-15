Do you use Truecaller? Truecaller will now allow businesses to verify identity

Highlights Truecaller has introduced verified identities for businesses and enterprises.

The offering increases consumer safety by preventing fraud and scam calls.

The features of a verified business identity including accurate name and logo have proven to deliver significantly better call-pick-up rates in beta trials.

Truecaller, the telephone search engine and caller ID service, is rolling out verified identities for businesses and startups as a premier enterprise offering. The offering allows businesses to verify their identity which increases consumer safety by preventing fraud and scam calls. With verified identities, Truecaller aims to help businesses and startups in bringing more trust and efficiency in their communication with the users. It will also help in improving call-pickup rates for genuine and important calls.



The verified accounts on Truecaller will have a green caller ID and will feature a green verified badge with the verified tick mark. According to Truecaller, the features of a verified business identity including accurate name and logo have proven to deliver significantly better call-pick-up rates in beta trials. The feature will now be available by default to over 270 million Truecaller users globally - on both Android as well as iOS devices. Truecaller notes that the verified identity also reduces the possibility of fraud and can be beneficial for startups and businesses who are brand conscious and want to accurately present the name of their entity, logo and make them tamper-proof.

During the early access phase, over 150 businesses signed up for the program and found the service to provide significant improvement in the efficiency of the calls they make to their users. Truecaller noted that it is now ready to scale the offering to a significant number of businesses globally "ensuring that the ever-growing community of users can trust more calls coming from these businesses making communication safer for everyone."

Sony Joy, VP, and Head of Truecaller Enterprise said, "Truecaller Enterprise has been set up with the strong intent of building solutions for businesses that will not just improve the efficiency of their communication but also provide significant value and safety to consumers in their day-to-day lives. Our robust verification process helps consumers identify calls that can be 100 per cent trusted to be initiated by a particular business. Over a period of time, this can result in a drastic reduction of frauds and scams that happen over phone calls".

Brijesh Bharadwaj, Director of Product at Dunzo, which was an early access partner for Truecaller Enterprise said, "With Truecaller Business Identity, our delivery partners have seen an 11 per cent improvement in phone calls getting picked up by our customers during order fulfillment, thus helping optimize our process and saving time during each delivery."