Facebook launches TikTok-like BARS app for budding rappers

Facebook has launched a new app called BARS for budding rappers. The app is similar to TikTok in nature but it has been specially crafted for budding rappers. The app has been developed by Facebook's New Product Experimentation (NPE) R&D team. The app is currently available for beta testers. The BARS app provides tools to rappers to create music and they do not require any special skills to record rap video.

The BARS app contains pre-recorded beats that can go with your words. Talking about the BARS app, DJ Iyer aka D-Lucks, BARS community manager said, "Rap has a rich and varied history that has influenced culture for over 40 years. I'm inspired by the art form and the culture, and while I work at Facebook, I'm also a hip-hop songwriter and ghostwriter under the alias "D-Lucks." I know access to high-priced recording studios and production equipment can be limited for aspiring rappers. On top of that, the global pandemic shut down live performances where we often create and share our work. So, along with a group of aspiring rappers, we've been building BARS: a place for aspiring rappers to create and share their art." BARS will be launched in the United States today.

Facebook in its blog said that BARS will make it easier for budding rappers to produce rap music without spending a lot of money on the equipment and production. It is a known fact that audio production tools are quite expensive and creating music can be quite tedious but BARS already has pre-loaded beats.

"With BARS, you can select one of our professionally-created beats, write lyrics and record yourself dropping bars. BARS auto-suggests rhymes as you're writing to keep your flow going. You can also jump into Challenge mode and freestyle with auto-suggested word cues. Choose from a variety of audio and visual filters to take your creations to the next level.No formal rap experience required  you can create something great whether you've just thought of a dope couplet or have been freestyling for years," Facebook said in the blog.

After creating Rap videos, you can also save the videos to your camera roll and share them on other social media platforms. For now, only a small number of iOS users can download the app in the United States. Interested users can also sign up for the waitlist in the app.