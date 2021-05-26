Fuchsia is new OS from Google, finally rolling out to Nest Hub

Highlights Google has apparently begun rolling out Fuchsia OS to its Nest Hub speaker.

Fuchsia OS emerged as an under-development OS back in 2016.

Google has reportedly tested Fuchsia OS on laptops and phones.

Android as an operating system needs no introduction. Google's mobile operating system today dominates the market for smart devices, including phones, TVs, watches, tablets. But there is another operating system that Google has been working on for a long time. It is called Fuchsia OS, and it is finally debuting on the first consumer device: the original Google Nest Hub smart display.

The first-generation Google Nest Hub has begun receiving the Fuchsia OS, per a report by 9to5Google. Fuchsia OS was spotted for the first time to be in the works back in 2016, and over the past years, Google has apparently experimented with the new operating system on a range of devices, including those in a smart home setup and Chromebooks. After around 5 years, Google has finally begun rolling out Fuchsia OS.

The Google Nest Hub, which was previously known as Google Home Hub, was released back in 2018, but one of the models appeared on the Bluetooth SIG website recently with Fuchsia 1.0. This not only meant that Google is ready to roll out the new OS to at least developers, if not the general public, but it also hinted at Google's plan to bring its wide range of IoT devices on board with the Fuchsia OS.

But, by all means, the new software will not bring any changes to the functionality of the Nest Hub or its interface. Fuchsia OS, which is based on a microkernel called Zircon, will just replace the Linux-based Cast OS, which Google's smart displays are based on. And that, the report mentioned, is because Google used Flutter to tailor the interface and app experience on smart displays. This begs an important question that hits directly at the existence of Fuchsia OS.

There is nothing substantial coming out of the new OS, at least right now, but Google said Fuchsia OS is a "production-grade operating system that is secure, updatable, inclusive, and pragmatic." Google has plans to use Fuchsia OS on laptops and, even, smartphones one day, but all that seems too far-fetched since Google's new and ambitious OS is not supposed to replace Android or Chrome OS. As such, the logical explanation behind the existence of Fuchsia OS can only be about the substitute that Google will learn from over years before it is finally ready to reach more devices.

The release process of Fuchsia OS to Google Nest Hub will span over several months, with the preview programme now available for select users. A wider release of the operating system will follow.