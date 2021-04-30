Google IO 2021: Pixel 5a, Pixel Watch, Android 12 and everything that the company may announce next month

Highlights Google IO is set to take place from May 18 to May 20.

It will be a completely virtual event.

Registration for Google IO 2021 is live now.

Google IO is back in 2021 after being cancelled last year due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The upcoming Google event is slated to take place from May 18 to May 20. It will be an online-only event, free for everyone.

This is where Google unveils a few things that it has been working on over the past 12 months. Google IO has been the home to many of the brand's biggest announcements, and the same is expected for this year.

We have frequently seen leaks around the Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel Watch, Pixel Buds A, Android 12 and more in recent time. Google may likely go out and release some of these products in the upcoming event.

Now that Google IO is just around the corner, we decided to detail everything about this event along with the expected hardware and software announcements.

How to watch Google IO 2021

Like mentioned before, this year's conference is taking place online from May 18 to May 20. You can register on the Google IO website to attend this three-day event for free. Google will be streaming this complete event on its official youtube channel. You need to tune in to the youtube channel to watch the event live.

Google IO 2021 Attendee Badge earned after registration

While the entire timeline hasn't been released, Google has given cues so as to how the virtual event will pan out. Consumer and developer keynote will focus on company and product news and can be rewatched on demand. Technical Sessions are meant for product announcements. Google will also be hosting Workshops and Ask me anything sessions where users will be able to interact and ask product related questions.

But that's not it there are a few more events like meetups, Interactive Sandboxes and Codelabs, Learning Pathways. Meetups will allow visitors to connect and interact with each other, whereas Interactive Sandboxes is an innovative effort to try Google's latest products and features through a virtual hands-on experience. Finally, Codelabs and Learning Pathways are self-guided learning sessions that will help users adopt new Google technology.

Everything expected at Google IO 2021

There's a lot that we might see at this year's Google IO, that's also because the last event was cancelled. Through the leaks and rumours, we have a fair idea so as to what Google might show off during this event. Here are the highlights.

Android 12

Android 12 is still in the developmental phase, with improvements being made every now and then. Currently, we are on the Developer Preview 3, which Google released a couple of weeks ago. We are pretty sure that Google will talk about the features coming to Android 12 as the Public beta is slated to drop in during the same time.

Android 12 will bring improvements to split-screen, notifications, lock screen, widgets, privacy, and a lot more from what we have learned.

Pixel 5a

Photo Credit- Onleaks, Pixel 5a render

Pixel 5a has been leaking for quite some time, and we have plenty of details about this smartphone. We do not exactly know if Google will release the Pixel during this event. Several leakers do suggest that the Pixel midrange will make way at the Google IO. But we offer you take this information with a pinch of salt as Google made an official statement that the Pixel 5a will be released "later this year". This statement came soon after rumours around the cancellation of the upcoming Pixel 5a popped up.

The Pixel 3a was launched at Google IO 2019, and Google might have launched the Pixel 4a during the same time last year if the circumstances were in control. As per the current information, the possibility of Pixel 5a's launch at Google IO is pretty bleak.

Renders suggest that the Pixel 5a will look akin to the Pixel 4a 5G. Also, we know that the smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm's midrange 5G chipset 765G, which also powered the Pixel 4a 5G and the Pixel 5. Google also revealed that the Pixel 5a would only be exclusive to the US and Japan.

Pixel Watch

Photo Credit- Jon Prosser, Pixel Watch render

Google has been working on a smartwatch for quite some time. However, it is only recently that we have seen some concrete information about this device. Jon Prosser, a credible leaker, has helped us with the complete design of the Pixel Watch.

The renders of the Pixel Watch available on the Internet look impressive. Google seems to have taken cues from both Apple and Samsung's offerings to build this watch. Elements like the addition of the digital crown, display wrapping around the frame, and the silicone strap are reminiscent of the same.

The Pixel Watch is expected to be powered by Google's very own chipset like the Pixel or the newly launched Snapdragon Wear 4100+.SoC.

As for the launch is concerned, rumours suggest that the smartwatch will make way alongside the Pixel 6 in October.

Pixel Buds A

Upcoming Pixel Buds A and the current Pixel Buds

The next rumoured product is the Pixel Buds A, this product is supposed to be an affordable version of the Pixel Buds. These upcoming earbuds will look similar to the Pixel Buds. Google recently revealed the Pixel Buds A in an email to those on the Google Nest mailing list. The image showcases the upcoming Pixel Buds A in a green colour option.

Google is likely to cut down a few features to reduce the upcoming Pixel Buds A pricing. The last Pixel Buds were announced in the Made by Google event in 2019. However, they were later released in April 2020. Through which we can predict that we could hear about the Pixel Buds during the Google IO.

Fitbit and WearOS updates

Google hasn't revealed much of its plans since it bought the fitness wearable brand Fitbit. Also, there hasn't been any buzz around a new Fitbit product, but we have heard about improvements in the WearOS. Now that the launch of the Pixel Watch is on the cards, Google will certainly look to address the caveats in WearOS. We hope that Google will talk about the improvements and changes coming to the WearOS during the Google IO.

Chromecast

A new FCC listing reveals that Google is working on a new Chromecast with a rechargeable battery. The upcoming Chromecast will likely bring support for Google Stadia. Additionally, it may have an in-built Ethernet port and better app streaming support.

Google Assistant and Google App updates

Not to miss reports also suggest that Google Assistant will see some major updates. Finally, Google may bring some privacy features. For instance, Google translate may see more language compatibility and real-time translation features. Updates to some of Google's major apps, as well as Android Auto apps, are possible.