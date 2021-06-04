Google Pixel might soon get a timelapse feature for Astrophotography

Highlights A new version of the Pixel Tips app hints at the possible feature.

The function spotted contains the phrase Astrotimelapse.

It is expected that the feature will make use of astrophotography on Google Pixel cameras.

Google might be bringing a substantial upgrade to the photographic capabilities of its Pixel lineup. A new source indicates that the smartphones by Google might soon allow users to record time-lapse videos of astronomic views.

The feature has been hinted at in a recent update to the Pixel Tips app rolled out by Google. Decompilation of a particular file on the update has revealed a code that suggests that the astrophotography on Google cameras will be getting the time-lapse feature soon.

Dylan Roussel from 9to5Google has spotted the new code. As per a report by the publication highlighting the findings, the code was found on version 3.4.0.373287606 of the Pixel Tips app that started rolling out on Tuesday. It spelt a function named CameraAstrotimelapseSettingController.

The name itself is a suggestion enough of what the update can possibly bring to the table. The key phrase here is "Astrotimelapse," which hints at a combined ability to take a time-lapse video of the astrophotography made possible through Pixel cameras.

Going by the literal sense, the feature can allow users to record the night sky in a time-lapse video, including a detailed capture of the Moon and stars.

As per the report, the only other detail about the possible feature is that the Pixel Tips app will require version 8.2.3 of the Google Camera app to display Astrotimelapse information. As of now, the latest version of Google Camera is 8.2.2, meaning that the update might be pushed out soon.

The report, however, highlights that it decompiled the files or APKs in the latest version of the Pixel Tips app to see the code hinting at the new feature. There is a chance that no such feature is in the works, and hence we might never see it on Pixel phones.

Google has made no mention of such a feature for its Pixel lineup. What is known for now is that the company is working on its next version of Pixel phones, Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, that will come with a considerable camera bump at the back containing a triple-lens camera module. You can read all that is speculated about the smartphones till now, here.