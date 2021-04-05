iMac 2021 to have a big screen option, much larger than the current one

Highlights Apple will introduce a really large display size option in the iMac 2021 lineup.

The new lineup of iMacs will be powered by Apple Silicon chipset.

The iMacs 2021 are expected to come in several colour options.

Months before Apple is supposed to launch the new lineup of Macbooks and iMacs based on the company's new Silicon chips, several speculations around them have made their way to the Internet. A new one tells us that the 2021 iMac will come with a lot bigger display than before.

The rumour is fueled by a recent tweet from a noted tipster. Twitter user L0vetodream wrote that "The iMac's screen is really big, bigger than the biggest one." This means that the next generation of desktops from Apple will feature a screen area much bigger than the 27-inch currently offered by its largest variant.

The 27-inch display model will not be the only one to undergo an overhaul. Apple currently offers two iMac options - a 21.5-inch one and a larger 27-inch iMac. It is believed that the company will replace both the models with fresh offerings this year.

The upcoming models are anticipated to be larger and faster than the current variants and feature a fresh new look. Apple is also said to be working on new colour options for the new iMacs.

Since the current iMac models come with thick bezels and a prominent chin, it is very much possible for Apple to increase the display on the new iMac within the old one's structure. A similar development was seen in iPhones, where the subsequent models came with larger displays within the old one's form factor.

Considering that this will be the first upgrade to iMacs since 2012, there is a considerable development in displays that the new generation of iMacs have to catch up on.

As for the performance upgrade, the 2021 iMacs will be the first ones to feature the Apple Silicon chipsets instead of the Intel processors that Apple offers to date. Apple has promised an increased efficiency with low power consumption on its new processors.

Lastly, the new iMacs will feature a range of colours, offering more options to buyers than ever before. While Apple has an event lined up for this month, the new iMacs are not expected to make a debut at the time. The event will instead be focused on the 2021 iPad Pro and the AirTags.