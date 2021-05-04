iOS 14.5.1 now rolling out with a fix for App Tracking Transparency bug

Highlights iOS 14.5.1 now available for iPhone 6s and later models.

Apple has also released watchOS 7.4.1 as well as macOS 11.3.1 updates.

The new minor updates for iPhone, Mac, Apple Watch, and iPad comes after a week of the major update.

Apple has started rolling out an update to its iOS 14.5 update, which brings a fix for the App Tracking Transparency bug that users widely reported. The new iOS 14.5.1 is a minor incremental update and is about 130MB in size, which could vary depending on the model. Several iPhone users reported that a bug prevented some users from accessing the new privacy-related feature App Tracking Transparency prompt after upgrading to iOS 14.5.

Apple, alongside, has also rolled out iPad OS 14.5.1, macOS Big Sur 11.3.1 and watchOS 7.4.1 updates. As before, iOS 14.5.1 is now available for iPhone 6s and later models, while iPad OS 14.5.1 is available for iPad Pro, iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, and iPad mini 4 and later.

The new update has a small changelog and primarily focuses on fixing the bug that prevented several users from accessing App Tracking Transparency prompts. The changelog says, "This update fixes an issue with App Tracking Transparency where some users who previously disabled Allow Apps to Request to Track in Settings may not receive prompts from apps after re-enabling it. This update also provides important security updates and is recommended for all users."

Notably, the new update doesn't fix the issue that caused the App Tracking Transparency option in Settings to be greyed out. 9to5Mac claims that several users still can't access the option even after upgrading to iOS 14.5.1.

If you haven't received the prompt for the new update, you can manually check for the update via Settings > General > Software Update.

Apple has also released the watchOS 7.4.1 update for Apple Watch Series 3 and above models. Notably, the watchOS 7.4 update was a major upgrade and added the capability to let iPhone users unlock the device with the Apple Watch while wearing a face mask. Unfortunately, there's no clear word on what fixes the watchOS 7.4.1 brings for Apple Watch models. The changelog for the minor update says, "This update provides important security updates and is recommended for all users." The watchOS 7.4.1 update is about 60MB in size.

Talking about the new macOS 11.3.1 update, Apple hasn't revealed the full changelog for the minor update. The changelog reads, "macOS Big Sur 11.3.1 provides important security updates and is recommended for all users."