iPhone 12 available with discount of over Rs 50,000 and it is a terrible offer

When Apple launched its online store in India last year, it sent iPhone fans into a frenzy. That was simply because, with the online store, Apple brought several ways to buy the iPhone. One of those ways is the Apple Trade In, which is Apple's programme where you can trade in an old phone to get discounts for a new iPhone. Apple Trade In is extremely useful and when you use it to the full extent, you can buy the latest iPhone 12 with discounts of over Rs 50,000 on the Apple website.

No kidding. Apple gives some amazing exchange values on old iPhones. When you open the iPhone 12 page on the Apple website, it shows that you can buy it for Rs 69,900, which is its original price. But, next to that, it also shows that you can use Apple Trade In to get Rs 20,000 off on exchanging an old and used phone. This means the final price that you will have to pay for the iPhone 12 is Rs 49,900, according to the website. Now, this is factually wrong as the discount goes as high as Rs 52,195 under Apple Trade In. Then why has Apple not mentioned it? Let me explain.

The maximum discount on any iPhone is technically Rs 52,195 that you get when you trade in an iPhone 11 Pro Max. Yes, that is the highest-end iPhone model from 2019 that is valued at a little over Rs 52,000. But Apple does not show this maximum discount on every phone. Take iPhone 12, for example. Despite offering Rs 52,195 as the maximum discount on an iPhone, it is only Rs 20,000 discount that you see. That is because exchanging an iPhone 11 Pro Max for an iPhone 12 is a terrible idea. Not only the iPhone 11 Pro Max is far more expensive, but it is also somehow a lot better than the iPhone 12 despite being a year older.

At the same time, if you exchange an iPhone 11 Pro Max for an iPhone 12 Pro Max, it is a great deal to avail. Even the iPhone 12 Pro for that matter. The iPhone 12 Pro costs Rs 1,19,900 while the iPhone 12 Pro Max is priced at Rs 1,29,900 on the Apple website. Now, trading in an iPhone 11 Pro Max for either will slash the price off by Rs 52,195. After applying this discount, the iPhone 12 Pro will cost Rs 67,705 and the iPhone 12 Pro Max will be available for Rs 77,705. The deal that, although lucrative, was totally impractical for the iPhone 12 is bang on for the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

How Apple Trade In works

On the Apple website, click on Yes under the "Do you have a smartphone to trade-in?" question. Now, Apple would ask you to enter the PIN code to see if your location is eligible for the Trade In programme. After that the website asks you if you have an iPhone or an Android phone to trade-in. Remember, trading in an Android phone will get you far less value and there are only so many phones that are eligible. Now, you need to enter the serial number. After that Apple would ask you certain questions about the iPhone you are trading in, such as whether its display works and if there is any crack on it. Remember, the information you furnish here is verified when the new iPhone delivery arrives. The courier will inspect your device and run a quick diagnostic test while you wait. Here's some of what they check for:

Physical condition of the touchscreen, enclosure or back glass, and camera lenses

Front and back camera functionality

Battery wear and tear

Storage capacity

Performance speed

Wi-Fi and mobile functionality

When prompted by the courier, you'll turn off Find My iPhone and initiate a factory reset

After these details are verified, the courier hands over the new iPhone to you after ensuring the remaining amount is settled up. If you used online payment, you will not pay anything extra but if it was cash on delivery, you will have to give the courier cash money. In case the verification fails, the exchange offer will not be applicable to your purchase. In such a scenario, you have two options, you either pay the full amount for the new iPhone that you ordered or return it.