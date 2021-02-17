LastPass to remove cross-platform functionality for free users

Highlights Popular password managing app LastPass has made a few changes for the free users.

he app will not support cross-platform functionality for free users.

LastPass is a password manager that allows users to store their passwords and personal information in a secure vault.

Popular password managing app LastPass has made a few changes for the free users. The app will not support cross-platform functionality for free users. As per the changes, they will have to either use the app on desktop or mobile. For the unversed, the LastPass is a password manager that allows users to store their passwords and personal information in a secure vault.

According to the LastPass blog, the users will only be allowed to access the app either on their computer or their smartphone.

"We're making changes to how Free users access LastPass across device types. LastPass offers access across two device types computers (including all browsers running on desktops and laptops) or mobile devices (including mobile phones, smartwatches, and tablets). Starting March 16th, 2021, LastPass Free will only include access on unlimited devices of one type," the company said in a blog.

So basically now the user can either save the password of the apps, websites on either the mobile version of the app or the web version of the app. The LastPass earlier allowed users to save their passwords on both mobile and computers but from March 16, users will have to choose between one of the devices.

"As a Free user, your first login on or after March 16th will set your active device type. You'll have three opportunities to switch your active device type to explore what's right for you. Please note, that all of your devices sync automatically, so you'll never lose access to anything stored in your vault or be locked out of your account, regardless of whether you use a computer or mobile devices to access LastPass," the company said in a blog.

So to explain better, if you use LastPass with your mobile devices. You can LastPass on your iPhone, Android work phone, tablet, and smartwatch but you cannot use it on your desktop or laptop unless you upgrade to LastPass Premium, which has unlimited device type access. Similarly, if the Computer is your active device type, you cannot use LastPass on your mobile devices including tablets and smartwatches unless upgrade to the Premium version.

LastPass Premium comes with a bevy of services including dark web monitoring, emergency access, unlimited device type access, a security score dashboard, dedicated personal support, advanced multi-factor authentication and more. Users can enjoy the Premium services at only $3 per month.