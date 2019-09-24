Dell rings in the festive season with 12 new laptops

Dell Technologies has launched a range of new laptops across consumer and gaming portfolio in India. The new portfolio includes notebooks and All-In-Ones (AIOs) across XPS, Inspiron, Alienware and Dell G Series. Claiming to offer a host of innovative features packed in modern and sleek designs, the machines are powered with up to 10th Generation Intel Core processors.

"As the festivities kick in, this is a great time of the year to present our widest consumer and gaming portfolio. There is intelligence and power running through every new product that we bring to our users. Devices that fit seamlessly into your life and uplift your technology experience is what we strive for," says Rajkumar Rishi, Vice President and Managing Director, Consumer and Small Business, Dell Technologies India.

Dell says that the XPS line is the most awarded line of devices at Dell Technologies. The new XPS 13 (7390) comes with an InfinityEdge display as it uses the smallest HD webcam ever that has been moved to the top of the display. The machine also supports Dolby Vision and has been priced at Rs 1,13,990. On the other hand, the XPS 15 (7590) features an OLED display, the first in the XPS line and will retail for Rs 1,66,990.

The new addition in the Inspiron series is now powered with Intel 10th Generation Core Processors across laptops, 2-in-1s and AIOs. The Inspiron 7000 2-in-1 (7391) priced at Rs 90,290 comes with a first-of-a-kind garage in the hinge that provides storage for the included full-size Active Pen. It also features Adaptive Thermal technology enabling the system to adjust its performance profile based on how a customer is holding it. The device changes power profiles to generate less heat when watching movies on a lap and ramps up to full power for productivity on a desk.

The new Inspiron 14 7000 (7490) notebook is also powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core processors and has an upscale design built with super-light magnesium alloy material and weighs 1.095kg. Other features include a lid-open sensor, connected modern standby, Wi-Fi 6, fingerprint reader, up to 21 hours of battery life and NVMe SSDs for Rs 86,890.

For Gamers, Alienware m15 has a premium 4K OLED HDR 400 Eyesafe display designed to lower blue light emissions, while maintaining vivid colour integrity. It is also the world's first 15-inch laptop to feature Tobii Eye Tracking. It has been priced at Rs 188,490.

The Dell G3 3590 brings competitive gaming to the budget-conscious gamer and has features such as Game Shift for enabling maximum fan speed for optimal processor performance during periods of intense gaming with the click of a button. It also features Alienware Command Center, the central hub that allows gamers to customise all aspects of their experience. The 15-inch G3 will retail for Rs 70,990.

The new laptops will be available across retail stores and Dell website.

"Intel's 10th Gen platform offers a complete family of processors that complement each other, giving people choices for what usages matter most to them and re-imagining the possibilities of a modern laptop experience. Intel is committed to bringing next-gen laptop experiences to life with an unmatched portfolio of leadership IP and technologies and the broad-scale innovation we're driving across the ecosystem with Project Athena. It's an exciting time for the PC and we are thrilled to have Dell as a key collaborator in driving laptop innovation into the next era," says Rahul Malhotra, Director, Retail, Intel India.