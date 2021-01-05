LG launches hygienic Tone Free earbuds with UV nano technology

Technology giant LG has launched new hygienic earbuds which the company claims eliminates 99.9 per cent bacteria with the help of UV technology. The LG TONE Free line-up includes truly wireless earbuds, the HBS-FN7 and HBS-FN6, equipped with UV nano charging cradle with ultraviolet light that sanitises the earbuds while charging.

"Hygiene has become an important parameter for consumers while taking a decision when buying a new product," says Hak Hyun Kim, Director-Home Entertainment, LG Electronics India.

The HBS-FN7 and HBS-FN6 feature technology from Meridian Audio, the British audio technology company. Powered by Digital Signal Processing, the FN7 is designed to recreate a realistic soundstage that simulates the experience of listening to real loudspeakers and vocals with pristine clarity. Accessible through the LG TONE Free app available for both Android and iOS devices, Meridian's EQ sound settings provide an elevated listening experience via four customised presets.

LG has added high-quality silicone-infused drivers, dome featuring a stronger metal layer and denser texture dampers for better resolution of mid-high frequencies to deliver fuller, richer bass. FN7 comes with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and adjustable ear gels with patented twist-fit Vortex Ribs design to deliver a tighter in-ear seal. FN6 on the other hand does not feature active noise cancellation.

The earbuds are IPX4-rated making them water resistant. With fast and wireless charging support, the FN7 comes with 21-hour battery life (up to 7 hours of playback and an extra 14 hours in the cradle), whereas FN6 comes with 18-hour long battery life with up to 6 hours of playback. The compact cradle has LED lighting on the top for monitoring charging level and UV nano status.

"At LG, we have always strived to bring to the market the best quality products with the most advanced and innovative technology and will stay committed to our aim of keeping our customers happy by keeping their needs and safety at the heart of our innovation. To amplify the communication we have roped in leading singer and rapper Badshah as brand ambassador for LG TONE Free. This will certainly help in creating joyful engagement with the youth," said Sanjiv Soni, Business Head-AV division, LG Electronics India.

The LG TONE Free FN7 and FN6 are priced at Rs 29,990 and Rs 24,990, respectively and will be available in black and white colour options.