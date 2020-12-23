Now, clean clothes without washing! Samsung launches wardrobe-shaped AirDresser

Unveiled at Consumer Electronics Show at Las Vegas earlier this year, Samsung has now the smart clothing care solution in the country. The wardrobe-shaped AirDresser can clean clothes of odours, bacteria, viruses, dirt without washing.

Helping consumers avoid washing their favourite items too frequently, which can cause damage to the delicate fabric, Samsung's AirDresser helps to groom clothes gently while increasing their lifespan. It uses a powerful air and steam to remove dust, pollutants and germs, refreshing and sanitising clothes to provide easy and convenient garment care in luxury living and working spaces.

"Created with our deep knowledge of consumer needs and using cutting-edge technology to transform how we care for our clothes at home, AirDresser serves as an efficient solution to refreshing clothing every day. We are confident that consumers will enjoy better clothing care and easier maintenance with AirDresser as it sanitises clothes and eliminates 99.9% of viruses and bacteria and it will go on to become an essential home appliance just like the washing machine and dryer," says, Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

It has a four-step sanitisation and refreshing system. Once a garment is hung inside the unit, the user can initiate the cycle. This includes - JetSteam, JetAir, Heatpump Drying and Deodorizing filter. Samsung claims that the JetSteam sanitizes clothes by infusing heat deep into the fabric, eliminating 99.9 per cent of viruses and bacteria, 100 per cent of house mites, 99 per cent of odour-causing gases, and 99 per cent of other harmful substances. A tool for routine sterilisation of clothes and many other items such as leather accessories and soft toys. The Jet Air and Air Hangers release powerful air to loosen and remove engrained dust, with only minimal noise and vibration. Heatpump Drying dries clothes at low temperatures to reduce the risk of damage and shrinkage.

And lastly, Deodorizing Filter captures and reduces odour particles caused by sweat, tobacco and food on the clothes and prevents them from building up inside the unit to create lingering unpleasant smells. The Fur Care Cycle makes it possible for consumers to even groom delicate furs too.

As excess moisture can cause organic fibres to swell and lose their shape, and encourage the growth of mold, the Fur Care Cycle dehumidifies 90 per cent of the moisture trapped in the fur, which increases its volume by 78 per cent and helps maintain the original condition, thus extending its lifespan. Samsung says that with the AI-powered capabilities that SmartThings provides, users can enjoy better clothing care and easier maintenance. Home Care Wizard remotely identifies problems and provides a troubleshooting service, while My Closet stores details of the clothes and suggests the best courses for them.

AirDresser also has a Self-Clean technology that dehumidifies, sanitises and deodorises the interior. It's smart as it notifies users whenever the unit needs cleaning every 40 cycles.

Designed for both home use as well as corporate setup including boardrooms, VIP lounges, clubs, hotels, luxury retailers, designers, among others, the AirDresser is priced at Rs 1,10,000 and will be available on Samsung Shop, Amazon, Flipkart and Samsung's B2B channel.