OnePlus enters big league, to unveil OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro on May 14

Ahead of the launch of OnePlus 7 , the Chinese phone major, OnePlus has sneaked into the list of top five premium smartphone brands that include names like Apple and Samsung. OnePlus 6T has largely been responsible for the popularity of the brand globally and the upcoming OnePlus 7 series has the potential to push it further ahead.

The year 2019 could see three variants of OnePlus smartphones. The company is expected to launch a standard OnePlus 7 this year along with OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 Pro 5G. There have been several leaks of OnePlus 7 line-up on the internet and most of the specs are already known.

OnePlus 7 is reported to come with a 6.4-inch display, a Snapdragon 855 chipset, two storage options, a 4,000-mAh battery and Android 9.0 Pie. The base variant is likely to come with 6GB RAM and at least 128GB storage. The top end variant would come with 10GB RAM and 256GB storage. The device will be powered by a 4,000 mAh battery. On the other hand, the OnePlus 7 Pro will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, 6.64-inch Super Optic AMOLED display, 8GB RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage, Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box and a triple rear camera setup that will include 48-MP primary sensors. The Pro variant is also expected to come with curved display. Meanwhile, none of the OnePlus phones will come with wireless charging.

Earlier this week, CEO of the company, Pete Lau took to Twitter to talk about the upcoming OnePlus device. He called the new device beautiful and said that it was fast and smooth. "Excited to share the next product from OnePlus will unleash a new era of Fast and Smooth. Especially Smooth! Smooth is more challenging than Fast - a true test of hardware and software. The new product is just beautiful - I can't wait for you to see it!" he tweeted.

OnePlus has garnered a reputation of bringing affordable phones with premium specifications to the market. The OnePlus 7 will be a successor to the much loved OnePlus 6T. The company is expected to host the launch event on May 14.

Edited By: Udit Verma

