OnePlus Nord to be available for limited pre-orders on June 1

OnePlus has announced that its next phone, OnePlus Nord will be available for pre-order on July 1 from 1:30 PM IST. However, only a limited number of the upcoming OnePlus smartphone will be available for registration. The company would be accepting 100 pre-orders for the device, suggesting that an official launch could be soon.

OnePlus, in an Instagram post, said that "it's 24 hours until we're open for business - for at least a couple of seconds. 100 pre-orders coming up" and announced that 100 pre-orders of the upcoming smartphone will be available to order. The company has been generating quite a lot of excitement among its fanbase for its re-entry into the affordable phone market.

Interestingly, OnePlus, when it first launched it's original - OnePlus One - was also through a limited sale offer built on having a ticket-based purchasing system, where one could buy the device only with a ticket shared by another buyer.

OnePlus Nord's expected Specs:

OnePlus Nord is expected to come with a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with 2400 x 1080 pixels along with 90Hz refresh rate. The leaks around the device also suggest that the phone may also have a dual punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera at the front.

The phone is likely to get its processing powers through Qualcomm's Snapdragon octa-core 765G SoC chipset paired to Adreno 620 GPU. The smartphone is likely to have 6GB RAM and 128GB storage along with a few more variants.

In terms of camera, the smartphone may get a triple camera setup at the rear. This setup is expected to include 64MP primary camera, a 16MP ultra-wide-lens and a 2MP macro sensor. The device would also have a 32MP selfie camera along with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens.

The upcoming OnePlus Nord is expected to feature a 4,300mAh battery with 30W fast charge support. Rumours suggest that the device could be priced the same as original OnePlus One, Rs 22,000.

