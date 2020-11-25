Samsung announces Galaxy A12, Galaxy A02s: Check out prices, specifications

Phone maker Samsung has announced Galaxy A12 and Galaxy A02s. These phones are new additions to Samsung's Galaxy A series. Samsung Galaxy A12 and Galaxy A02s will come with budget specifications and are expected to go on sale in 2021. The Samsung Galaxy A12 succeeds Galaxy A11 which was launched by the phone maker just last year.

Samsung Galaxy A12 Price

Samsung has launched Galaxy A12 in three different memory variants these are - 3GB RAM with 32GB internal memory, 4GB RAM with 64GB internal memory and 6GB RAM with 128GB internal memory. The 64GB internal story variant has been priced at EUR 179, approximately Rs 15,700, and the 128 GB internal storage variant has been given a price tag of EUR 199, approximately Rs 17,500.

Samsung Galaxy A12 Specifications

The Samsung A12 will have a 6.5-inch TFT display screen which will have HD+ resolution of 720x1500 pixels. The Galaxy A12's Infinity-V screen has a waterdrop-style notch on it which contains an 8MP front camera lens. In the back, the Samsung Galaxy A12 has a quad-camera setup. This includes a 48MP primary lens with f/2.0 aperture, a 5MP lens with f/2.2aperature, a 2MP lens with f/2.4 aperture and a 2MP lens with f/2.4 aperture.

The Samsung Galaxy A12 has an unnamed octa-core processor clocked at 2.3Ghz processing speed. The internal memory can be expanded to 1TB using a microSD card. The Samsung Galaxy A12 has 5,000 mAh battery backup which is able to support 15W fast charging. It has various connectivity options including - Wifi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Samsung Galaxy A02s Price

The Samsung Galaxy A02s will only be available in one single variant - 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. This will be available at EUR 150, approximately Rs 13,200. The Samsung Galaxy A02s will be available in two colour variants - Black and White.

Samsung Galaxy A02s Specifications

The Samsung A02s will have a 6.5-inch TFT display screen with a waterdrop-style notch on it which contains a 5MP front camera lens. In the back, the Samsung Galaxy A02s has a triple-camera setup. This includes a 13MP primary lens, a 2MP macro lens with f/2.4 aperture and 2MP depth lens with f/2.4 aperture.

The Samsung Galaxy A02s also has an unnamed octa-core processor with 1.8Ghz processing speed. The internal memory can be expanded to 1TB using a microSD card. The Samsung Galaxy A02s has a 5,000 mAh battery backup which is able to support 15W fast charging.

